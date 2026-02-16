T20 World Cup 2026: Steve Smith Replaces Injured Josh Hazlewood in Australia Squad — Check Updated AUS Team

Australian batter Steve Smith has been added to squad for the T20 World Cup 2026. Steve Smith has been added after injured paceman Josh Hazlewood was ruled out, the team said on Monday.

Smith was brought to Sri Lanka as cover for opener Mitchell Marsh who sustained a testicular injury when struck at training in Colombo, missing the opening two matches as a result.

Smith trained with the squad in Kandy on Sunday ahead of the match against tournament co-hosts Sri Lanka later on Monday.

Selector Tony Dodemaide said fitness queries for Marsh and all-rounder Marcus Stoinis had prompted Smith’s inclusion.

“Regulations stipulate any squad change must be submitted and activated at least one day prior to a match,” he said in a statement.

“With Steve here, along with some uncertainty around Mitch and Marcus Stoinis, it made sense he (Smith) is activated and available for selection in time for the match, if required.”

Veteran batter Smith could not break into the World Cup squad initially despite his strong form in Australia’s Big Bash League in the buildup to the global tournament.

🚨Steve Smith, who last played a T20I in Feb 2024, is back in Australia T20I squad 🇦🇺🏏 After 2 years – 👏 pic.twitter.com/3OEDkFrMxv — TrendsTime (@TrendsTimeEN) February 11, 2026

Smith hasn’t played a T20I since February 2024 and last featured in the T20 World Cup in the 2022 edition.

Hazlewood was ruled out after running out of time to recover from Achilles and hamstring injuries but selectors initially declined to name a replacement.

Updated Australia squad:bMitchell Marsh (c), Xavier Bartlett, Cooper Connolly, Tim David, Ben Dwarshuis, Cameron Green, Nathan Ellis, Steve Smith, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Matthew Kuhnemann, Glenn Maxwell, Matthew Renshaw, Marcus Stoinis, Adam Zampa

(With inputs from Agencies)

