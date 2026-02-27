T20 World Cup 2026, Super 8 Points Table on Feb 27: Latest Standings as England Beat New Zealand By 4 Wickets- IND, PAK, NZ, SL, ENG, SA, ZIM, WI

T20 World Cup 2026: The landscape of the T20 World Cup 2026 took a decisive turn on February 27 as England maintained their perfect record in the Super 8 stage. In a high-stakes encounter at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo, England secured a hard-fought four-wicket victory over New Zealand. This result not only confirmed England’s dominance at the top of Group 2 but also handed a significant lifeline to Pakistan while leaving the Black Caps’ semifinal hopes hanging by a thread.

England Consolidate Top Spot

Having already secured a semifinal berth, Harry Brook’s England side showed no signs of slowing down. After choosing to bowl first, the English spin attack, led by Rehan Ahmed and Adil Rashid, dismantled the New Zealand middle order, restricting them to a modest 159/7. The chase was far from straightforward as Rachin Ravindra’s three-wicket haul rattled the English top order. However, an unbeaten 32 from Will Jacks and a late flourish from Rehan Ahmed saw England overhaul the target with three balls to spare. With this win, England finish their Super 8 campaign with a perfect six points from three matches.

Group 2 Standings & Scenarios

The defeat is a massive blow for New Zealand. They now sit on three points with a Net Run Rate (NRR) of +1.432. Their qualification now depends entirely on the upcoming match between Pakistan and Sri Lanka. If Sri Lanka defeats Pakistan, New Zealand will advance. However, if Pakistan wins by a margin large enough to overtake New Zealand’s NRR, the Black Caps will be eliminated. Pakistan likely needs to score around 180–190 and restrict Sri Lanka to a sub-100 total (a victory margin of approximately 80–90 runs). While chasing, PAK would need to hunt down the target in double-quick time, likely within 10–12 overs, depending on the total set by Sri Lanka.

Group 2 Points Table (as of Feb 27):

England (Q): 3 Matches | 6 Points | +1.491 NRR

New Zealand: 3 Matches | 3 Points | +1.432 NRR

Pakistan: 2 Matches | 1 Point | -0.461 NRR

Sri Lanka (E): 2 Matches | 0 Points | -2.750 NRR

Group 1: The Virtual Quarterfinal

Meanwhile, Group 1 remains a three-horse race. South Africa has already qualified, leaving India and the West Indies to battle for the final spot. Both teams currently have two points, making their clash on March 1 at Eden Gardens a virtual quarterfinal.

Group 1 Points Table: