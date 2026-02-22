LIVE TV
Afghanistan news iran Bonnie Blue banking sector news scotus IND vs SA Bhojpuri amit shah New York City Blizzard 2026 FBI drug trafficking bjp
T20 World Cup 2026: Usman Tariq Defends Controversial Action, Claims It To Be 'Natural'- Here's How

T20 World Cup 2026: Usman Tariq Defends Controversial Action, Claims It To Be ‘Natural’- Here’s How

Pakistan's Usman Tariq addresses the "chucking" allegations and his controversial "pause" at the 2026 T20 World Cup. With 10 wickets in four games, the off-spinner explains his biological "two-elbow" trait and how tennis-ball cricket shaped his record-breaking, legal action.

Usman Tariq Defends His Controversial Action. Photo: ANI

Published By: Debayan Bhattacharyya
Published: February 22, 2026 16:59:34 IST

T20 World Cup 2026: Usman Tariq Defends Controversial Action, Claims It To Be ‘Natural’- Here’s How

The 2026 Men’s T20 World Cup has found its most talked-about “mystery” in Pakistan’s off-spinner Usman Tariq. While the 28-year-old has dismantled top-tier batting lineups, his unorthodox, slinging delivery and a dramatic pause in his stride have sparked a global debate over the legality of his bowling action.

Two Elbows In One Arm

Tariq, who has already claimed eight wickets in just three games—including a match-winning 4/16 against Namibia—remains unfazed by the scrutiny. Addressing the “chucking” allegations that have followed him since the Pakistan Super League, Tariq maintains that his action is a result of a biological anomaly rather than a technical flaw.

“I have two elbows in my arm,” Tariq recently explained to broadcasters. “My arm bends naturally. I have got this tested and cleared. Everyone feels I bend my arm and all that. My bent arm is a biological issue.”

The spinner revealed that his technique was forged in the rugged world of tennis-ball cricket. This background helped him develop a unique rhythm designed to shatter a batter’s concentration. “Yes, even this action was developed from the beginning when I used to bowl with a tennis ball. If you check my action in slow motion, you’ll see the timing is still there, but I’m moving slowly. I just try to break the fractions of my bowling action. That’s how it is working for me,” he said.

Addressing The Hype

Despite the controversy, Tariq is relishing his role as Pakistan’s X-factor. His ability to halt his momentum mid-stride before releasing a “flat and fast” delivery has left stars like Australia’s Cameron Green and India’s Suryakumar Yadav searching for answers.

Reflecting on his sudden rise to fame, Tariq admitted he was surprised by the scale of the reaction. “I was not expecting that I would get this much hype and appreciation from all the legends and from you guys (commentators). I’m really enjoying every moment and really enjoying my performances. I’m looking forward to bringing some more energy and excitement,” he shared.

As Pakistan enters the Super 8 stage, all eyes—and several high-speed cameras—will be fixed on Tariq’s release point. For now, however, the he remains legally cleared and arguably the most dangerous weapon in the Pakistan arsenal.

First published on: Feb 22, 2026 4:59 PM IST
T20 World Cup 2026: Usman Tariq Defends Controversial Action, Claims It To Be 'Natural'- Here's How

QUICK LINKS