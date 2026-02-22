LIVE TV
Home > Sports > T20 World Cup 2026: Out of Form Abhishek Sharma Missing Virat Kohli-Rohit Sharma's Presence in Team India, Says Mohammad Kaif

T20 World Cup 2026: Out of Form Abhishek Sharma Missing Virat Kohli-Rohit Sharma’s Presence in Team India, Says Mohammad Kaif

Abhishek Sharma has struggled in the T20 World Cup 2026, scoring three ducks. Mohammad Kaif feels senior players like Kohli and Rohit could have guided him, while Suryakumar Yadav remains confident.

Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Abhishek Sharma (Image Credits : X)
Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Abhishek Sharma (Image Credits : X)

Published By: Shubham Madaan
Last updated: February 22, 2026 17:18:28 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

T20 World Cup 2026: Out of Form Abhishek Sharma Missing Virat Kohli-Rohit Sharma’s Presence in Team India, Says Mohammad Kaif

Former India cricketer Mohammad Kaif believes Abhishek Sharma could have handled his current slump better if senior players like Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma were still part of the T20I squad. The 25-year-old left-handed batter has struggled in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026, being dismissed for ducks in all three of his matches against the USA, Pakistan, and the Netherlands. In total, he has faced just eight balls across these games, which has put immense pressure on him ahead of India’s Super 8 clash against South Africa at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday.

Kaif said the absence of senior players is particularly felt in situations like this. “When players like Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma are in the team, young players benefit a lot. They provide advice on foot movement, rotating the strike, and handling pressure in tough situations,” Kaif explained on his YouTube channel. He added that having senior players around is a huge confidence boost for juniors, especially during challenging phases of a tournament. Kaif also highlighted how young players always looked up to Virat and Rohit. In the past, Kohli would advise Shubman Gill, and Rohit would share tips with other juniors. He said that Abhishek, in his current form, could have used the guidance of these experienced players to get out of the rough quickly.

Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli retired from T20 internationals after India’s 2024 World Cup win and now focus only on ODIs, aiming for the 2027 ODI World Cup. Their absence in the T20 setup has left a gap in mentorship for younger players like Abhishek. Despite his struggles, India captain Suryakumar Yadav expressed confidence in Abhishek’s abilities, saying the young batter will come good in the Super 8 games against South Africa, Zimbabwe, and the West Indies.

Kaif also noted that both Suryakumar and head coach Gautam Gambhir would have given Abhishek advice on using his feet against spinners in the powerplay. “Abhishek needs to fine-tune his game. He must be patient, play smart, and not just go at his own pace,” Kaif said. The emphasis now is on helping the young batter regain confidence and perform in the upcoming high-pressure matches.

First published on: Feb 22, 2026 2:05 PM IST
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
Tags: Abhishek SharmaIND vs SAIndia vs South AfricaMohammad Kaifrohit sharmat20 world cupt20 world cup 2026

T20 World Cup 2026: Out of Form Abhishek Sharma Missing Virat Kohli-Rohit Sharma’s Presence in Team India, Says Mohammad Kaif

T20 World Cup 2026: Out of Form Abhishek Sharma Missing Virat Kohli-Rohit Sharma's Presence in Team India, Says Mohammad Kaif

T20 World Cup 2026: Out of Form Abhishek Sharma Missing Virat Kohli-Rohit Sharma's Presence in Team India, Says Mohammad Kaif
T20 World Cup 2026: Out of Form Abhishek Sharma Missing Virat Kohli-Rohit Sharma's Presence in Team India, Says Mohammad Kaif
T20 World Cup 2026: Out of Form Abhishek Sharma Missing Virat Kohli-Rohit Sharma's Presence in Team India, Says Mohammad Kaif
T20 World Cup 2026: Out of Form Abhishek Sharma Missing Virat Kohli-Rohit Sharma's Presence in Team India, Says Mohammad Kaif

QUICK LINKS