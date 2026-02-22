LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Afghanistan news iran Bonnie Blue banking sector news scotus IND vs SA Bhojpuri amit shah New York City Blizzard 2026 FBI drug trafficking bjp Afghanistan news iran Bonnie Blue banking sector news scotus IND vs SA Bhojpuri amit shah New York City Blizzard 2026 FBI drug trafficking bjp Afghanistan news iran Bonnie Blue banking sector news scotus IND vs SA Bhojpuri amit shah New York City Blizzard 2026 FBI drug trafficking bjp Afghanistan news iran Bonnie Blue banking sector news scotus IND vs SA Bhojpuri amit shah New York City Blizzard 2026 FBI drug trafficking bjp
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Afghanistan news iran Bonnie Blue banking sector news scotus IND vs SA Bhojpuri amit shah New York City Blizzard 2026 FBI drug trafficking bjp Afghanistan news iran Bonnie Blue banking sector news scotus IND vs SA Bhojpuri amit shah New York City Blizzard 2026 FBI drug trafficking bjp Afghanistan news iran Bonnie Blue banking sector news scotus IND vs SA Bhojpuri amit shah New York City Blizzard 2026 FBI drug trafficking bjp Afghanistan news iran Bonnie Blue banking sector news scotus IND vs SA Bhojpuri amit shah New York City Blizzard 2026 FBI drug trafficking bjp
LIVE TV
Home > Sports > “T20 Is Not for Him”: Shoaib Akhtar’s Brutal Verdict on Babar Azam Following Average T20 World Cup 2026 Show

“T20 Is Not for Him”: Shoaib Akhtar’s Brutal Verdict on Babar Azam Following Average T20 World Cup 2026 Show

In 144 T20I matches, former Pakistan captain Babar Azam has scored 4571 runs at an average of 39.06 and a strike-rate of 128.18.

Babar Azam. (Photo Credits: AFP)
Babar Azam. (Photo Credits: AFP)

Published By: Somya Kapoor
Published: February 22, 2026 13:33:05 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

“T20 Is Not for Him”: Shoaib Akhtar’s Brutal Verdict on Babar Azam Following Average T20 World Cup 2026 Show

Former Pakistan pacer Shoaib Akhtar has given a bold statement on Babar Azam’s T20 career. The right-arm bowler has said that Babar is not suited for T20 cricket. 

“First, Babar should have decided that this format is not for him. Secondly, if you want Babar to play, you should ensure he plays in the first six overs itself. It’s very simple. This is no rocket science,” Akhtar said on Game On Hai.

Former Pakistan captain Mohammad Hafeez criticised coach Mike Hesson for playing Babar at number 4. “Our coach, Mike Hesson, gave a statement on Babar Azam, ‘cannot bat in the first six overs since his strike-rate isn’t good enough per the record’, and he said Babar cannot strike it big even after the 10-over mark. Coach is saying we’re playing him at no.4, given him a role. If Babar has to play, then he should bat in the top three. I don’t think he’s suited at no. 4,” Hafeez said.

You Might Be Interested In

Hesson had earlier explained the role that the team has given to Babar. “I think he’s well aware that his strike rate in the powerplay in (T20) World Cups is less than 100. So clearly, that’s not a role that we think we need here. We think he’s a fine player through the middle, if required, in terms of if we’re in a little bit of trouble. Or as we saw against the USA, once he gets himself set, he can increase his strike rate at that point. So, we brought Babar back in for a specific role post the Asia Cup. We wanted some batsmanship through the middle, and he certainly brings that for us,” Hesson said.

The right-handed batter hasn’t been in greatest of forms in the recent past. He just scored one fifty in the three-match series against Australia at home ahead of the T20 World Cup 2026. Later, he has had forgettable outings in the World Cup as well. Babar started off the tournament with a 15 against Netherlands followed by 46 against USA and 5 against India. 

He didn’t get to bat against Namibia as the team management promoted Khawaja Nafay and Shadab Khan ahead of him. The Super 8 match against New Zealand was washed out due to rain in Colombo. 

Also Read: T20 World Cup 2026 | Pakistan Semi-Final Qualification Scenarios After Rain Washes Out PAK vs NZ Super 8 Clash

First published on: Feb 22, 2026 1:33 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: babar azamBabar Azam battingBabar Azam strike rateMike Hessonpakistan cricketShoaib Akhtart20 world cup 2026

RELATED News

T20 World Cup 2026: Will Sanju Samson Adopt Virat Kohli-Style Anchor Role After India’s Batting Collapse vs South Africa?

T20 World Cup: Why Virat Kohli is Trending After India’s Heavy Loss vs South Africa in Ahmedabad— Explained

IND vs SA: David Miller Loses Cool, Charges at Washington Sundar After Heated On-Field Exchange | WATCH

IND vs SA: ‘India Are Beatable’ — David Miller’s Blunt Verdict After Match-Winning Knock in T20 World Cup 2026

T20 World Cup 2026 Most Wickets: Shadley van Schalkwyk Leads; Varun Chakaravarthy Only Indian in Top 5 On Feb 23

LATEST NEWS

Holika Dahan 2026: Sacred Bonfires To Blaze Across India On March 2 Or 3? Puja Rituals, Significance And Everything You Need To Know

Bacha Bazi: Boys Dressed As Girls, Forced To Dance, And Abused In Pakistan And Taliban-Ruled Afghanistan

Celebration Turns Chaotic: IAF Personnel, Father Assaulted After Objecting To Drinking In UP Wedding Procession | WATCH Viral Video

Inside Vijay Deverakonda’s ₹70 Crore Empire: A Look at His Net Worth, Luxury Cars, and Lavish Lifestyle

Agra Fort Hosts Historic Shivrajyotsav 2026 Honouring Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj’s 396th Jayanti; Vinod Patil Present

Gurugram Shocker: Woman Brutally Thrashes, Abuses Boyfriend On Busy Road, Viral Meltdown Leaves Bystanders Stunned

Is This The Time To Buy ITC Shares? Stock Set To Stabilize After Three-Month Slump Amid Cigarette Price Hikes FMCG Growth

Amid War Fear, India Urges Citizens To ‘Leave Iran’ Immediately As Tehran‑Washington Tension Heats Up, Issues Emergency Contact Numbers

NEET MDS 2026 Online Registration to Begin Shortly, Check Eligibility And How To Apply

Ravi Gupta – Leading AI-Driven SEO Expert in India & Growth

“T20 Is Not for Him”: Shoaib Akhtar’s Brutal Verdict on Babar Azam Following Average T20 World Cup 2026 Show

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

“T20 Is Not for Him”: Shoaib Akhtar’s Brutal Verdict on Babar Azam Following Average T20 World Cup 2026 Show

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

“T20 Is Not for Him”: Shoaib Akhtar’s Brutal Verdict on Babar Azam Following Average T20 World Cup 2026 Show
“T20 Is Not for Him”: Shoaib Akhtar’s Brutal Verdict on Babar Azam Following Average T20 World Cup 2026 Show
“T20 Is Not for Him”: Shoaib Akhtar’s Brutal Verdict on Babar Azam Following Average T20 World Cup 2026 Show
“T20 Is Not for Him”: Shoaib Akhtar’s Brutal Verdict on Babar Azam Following Average T20 World Cup 2026 Show

QUICK LINKS