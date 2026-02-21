T20 World Cup 2026: Pakistan Semi-Final Qualification Scenarios After Rain Washes Out PAK vs NZ Super 8 Clash

The Super 8 stage is off to a frustrating start as the opening fixture was abandoned without a single ball being bowled. The rain gods refused to calm down in Colombo even after the toss, forcing the umpires to call off the match and settle for a no-result.

It has to be noted that since there was no reserve day for the super 8 clash between Pakistan and New Zealand, as a result, the points for the clash will be split between the two teams. Pakistan still have two matches remaining in the Super 8 round – against England and Sri Lanka.

Pakistan Semi-Final Qualification Scenario In the T20 World Cup 2026

If Pakistan manages to win both their remaining games, they will finish with 5 points, and that would help Salman Ali Agha book their spot in the Final 4. However, if they manage to win only 1 match, in that case, they will have 3 points, and their fate will be completely dependent on other teams’ results. And in case Pakistan fails to win in both games, they will fail to qualify for the semi-final round.

The same situation applies to the New Zealand cricket team as well. A washout will give them a point, but they will also need victories in their other games to secure a spot in the semi-final round.

Since this was the first match of the Super 8 stage, the overall situation will become clearer only after every team has played at least one game.

Pakistan Will Face England In Their Next Super 8 T20 World Cup 2026 Clash

Coming to the match, as the rain took a brief pause in between, the captains of both teams walked out in the middle for the toss. Pakistan captain Salman Ali Agha won the toss amid a light drizzle and opted to bat first. However, before Salman could explain the changes in the team, the rain started again. Eventually, the officials abandoned the contest without a single ball being bowled.

Before the rain took over, Pakistan made one change to their playing XI, bringing in Fakhar Zaman in place of Khawaja Nafay.

On the other hand, New Zealand made three changes in their playing XI. Captain Mitchell Santner returned after missing the previous game against Canada due to a stomach issue, while Lockie Ferguson and Ish Sodhi were also included in the XI.

Pakistan will next face England at the same venue on February 24, while New Zealand travels to Colombo to take on hosts Sri Lanka on February 25.

