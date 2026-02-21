LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Afghanistan news iran Bonnie Blue banking sector news scotus IND vs SA Bhojpuri amit shah New York City Blizzard 2026 FBI drug trafficking bjp Afghanistan news iran Bonnie Blue banking sector news scotus IND vs SA Bhojpuri amit shah New York City Blizzard 2026 FBI drug trafficking bjp Afghanistan news iran Bonnie Blue banking sector news scotus IND vs SA Bhojpuri amit shah New York City Blizzard 2026 FBI drug trafficking bjp Afghanistan news iran Bonnie Blue banking sector news scotus IND vs SA Bhojpuri amit shah New York City Blizzard 2026 FBI drug trafficking bjp
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Afghanistan news iran Bonnie Blue banking sector news scotus IND vs SA Bhojpuri amit shah New York City Blizzard 2026 FBI drug trafficking bjp Afghanistan news iran Bonnie Blue banking sector news scotus IND vs SA Bhojpuri amit shah New York City Blizzard 2026 FBI drug trafficking bjp Afghanistan news iran Bonnie Blue banking sector news scotus IND vs SA Bhojpuri amit shah New York City Blizzard 2026 FBI drug trafficking bjp Afghanistan news iran Bonnie Blue banking sector news scotus IND vs SA Bhojpuri amit shah New York City Blizzard 2026 FBI drug trafficking bjp
LIVE TV
Home > Sports > T20 World Cup 2026, Super 8 Points Table on Feb 21: Latest Standings as Pakistan vs New Zealand Ends In Washout- IND, PAK, NZ, SL, ENG, SA, ZIM, WI

T20 World Cup 2026, Super 8 Points Table on Feb 21: Latest Standings as Pakistan vs New Zealand Ends In Washout- IND, PAK, NZ, SL, ENG, SA, ZIM, WI

T20 World Cup 2026, Super 8 Points Table: Check the latest team standings of Group 1 and 2, points, and net run rates of all 8 teams on Feb 21. Know about the latest positions and pts table after PAK vs NZ Washout in Colombo.

T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 Points Table After PAK vs NZ, Photo ICC- X
T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 Points Table After PAK vs NZ, Photo ICC- X

Published By: Debayan Bhattacharyya
Published: February 21, 2026 22:38:05 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

T20 World Cup 2026, Super 8 Points Table on Feb 21: Latest Standings as Pakistan vs New Zealand Ends In Washout- IND, PAK, NZ, SL, ENG, SA, ZIM, WI

T20 World Cup 2026: The Super 8 stage of the T20 World Cup 2026 began with an anti-climactic splash on Saturday, Feb 21 as persistent rain in Colombo forced an abandonment between Pakistan and New Zealand. The R. Premadasa Stadium was under covers for the better part of the evening, and despite the groundstaff’s best efforts, the officials were forced to call off the game without a single ball being bowled.

With no reserve days scheduled for the Super 8 matches, both teams were awarded one point each. This “No Result” has immediately cramped the qualification math for Group 2, turning every upcoming fixture into a virtual knockout.

Super 8 Points Table: Group 2 Standings

Pakistan and New Zealand lead the table by default, but their “1” in the points column feels more like a missed opportunity than a lead.

You Might Be Interested In
POS TEAM PLD W L NR PTS NRR
1 New Zealand 1 0 0 1 1 0.000
2 Pakistan 1 0 0 1 1 0.000
3 England 0 0 0 0 0 0.000
4 Sri Lanka 0 0 0 0 0 0.000

Super 8 Points Table: Group 1 Standings

Group 1 starts its journey tomorrow in Ahmedabad. All eyes are on the heavyweight clash between the defending champions and the Proteas.

POS TEAM PLD W L NR PTS NRR
1 India 0 0 0 0 0 0.000
2 South Africa 0 0 0 0 0 0.000
3 West Indies 0 0 0 0 0 0.000
4 Zimbabwe 0 0 0 0 0 0.000

Rain Washes Out PAK vs NZ Clash

The washout has effectively stripped Pakistan of their “safety net.” To reach the semi-finals comfortably, they now likely need to win both their remaining matches against England (Feb 24) and Sri Lanka (Feb 28).

The focus now shifts to Kandy, where England takes on co-hosts Sri Lanka tomorrow. A win for either side will propel them to the top of Group 2 with 2 points, leaving the “washed-out” duo of Pakistan and New Zealand in a precarious position. Meanwhile, in Group 1, India will look to assert dominance against South Africa in what is expected to be a sold-out Narendra Modi Stadium.

Also Read: PAK vs NZ: Pakistan Out of T20 World Cup 2026 After Colombo Washout? Will Rain Play Spoilsport in Remaining Super 8 Matches In Kandy? Check Details

First published on: Feb 21, 2026 10:38 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: PAK vs NZ rain updatesuper 8 points tablet20 world cup 2026t20 world cup super 8

RELATED News

T20 World Cup 2026: Will Sanju Samson Adopt Virat Kohli-Style Anchor Role After India’s Batting Collapse vs South Africa?

T20 World Cup: Why Virat Kohli is Trending After India’s Heavy Loss vs South Africa in Ahmedabad— Explained

IND vs SA: David Miller Loses Cool, Charges at Washington Sundar After Heated On-Field Exchange | WATCH

IND vs SA: ‘India Are Beatable’ — David Miller’s Blunt Verdict After Match-Winning Knock in T20 World Cup 2026

T20 World Cup 2026 Most Wickets: Shadley van Schalkwyk Leads; Varun Chakaravarthy Only Indian in Top 5 On Feb 23

LATEST NEWS

GTA 6 India Prices Surface Online Ahead Of 2026 Launch, Fresh Retail Listings Spark Buzz Amid Ongoing Release Delays

Holika Dahan 2026: Sacred Bonfires To Blaze Across India On March 2 Or 3? Puja Rituals, Significance And Everything You Need To Know

Bacha Bazi: Boys Dressed As Girls, Forced To Dance, And Abused In Pakistan And Taliban-Ruled Afghanistan

Celebration Turns Chaotic: IAF Personnel, Father Assaulted After Objecting To Drinking In UP Wedding Procession | WATCH Viral Video

Inside Vijay Deverakonda’s ₹70 Crore Empire: A Look at His Net Worth, Luxury Cars, and Lavish Lifestyle

Agra Fort Hosts Historic Shivrajyotsav 2026 Honouring Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj’s 396th Jayanti; Vinod Patil Present

Gurugram Shocker: Woman Brutally Thrashes, Abuses Boyfriend On Busy Road, Viral Meltdown Leaves Bystanders Stunned

Is This The Time To Buy ITC Shares? Stock Set To Stabilize After Three-Month Slump Amid Cigarette Price Hikes FMCG Growth

Amid War Fear, India Urges Citizens To ‘Leave Iran’ Immediately As Tehran‑Washington Tension Heats Up, Issues Emergency Contact Numbers

NEET MDS 2026 Online Registration to Begin Shortly, Check Eligibility And How To Apply

T20 World Cup 2026, Super 8 Points Table on Feb 21: Latest Standings as Pakistan vs New Zealand Ends In Washout- IND, PAK, NZ, SL, ENG, SA, ZIM, WI

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

T20 World Cup 2026, Super 8 Points Table on Feb 21: Latest Standings as Pakistan vs New Zealand Ends In Washout- IND, PAK, NZ, SL, ENG, SA, ZIM, WI

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

T20 World Cup 2026, Super 8 Points Table on Feb 21: Latest Standings as Pakistan vs New Zealand Ends In Washout- IND, PAK, NZ, SL, ENG, SA, ZIM, WI
T20 World Cup 2026, Super 8 Points Table on Feb 21: Latest Standings as Pakistan vs New Zealand Ends In Washout- IND, PAK, NZ, SL, ENG, SA, ZIM, WI
T20 World Cup 2026, Super 8 Points Table on Feb 21: Latest Standings as Pakistan vs New Zealand Ends In Washout- IND, PAK, NZ, SL, ENG, SA, ZIM, WI
T20 World Cup 2026, Super 8 Points Table on Feb 21: Latest Standings as Pakistan vs New Zealand Ends In Washout- IND, PAK, NZ, SL, ENG, SA, ZIM, WI

QUICK LINKS