PAK vs NZ: Pakistan Out of T20 World Cup 2026 After Colombo Washout? Will Rain Play Spoilsport in Remaining Super 8 Matches In Kandy? Check Details

PAK vs NZ: The R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo turned into a lake as the high-voltage Super 8 clash between Pakistan and New Zealand was officially abandoned on Saturday, Feb 21. After the toss was won by Pakistan skipper Salman Ali Agha, the heavens opened up, never allowing a single ball to be bowled. Both teams shared one point each, a result that has thrown Group 2 into a chaotic scramble for the semi-finals.

Is Pakistan Out?

The short answer is: No, but they are on thin ice. With the washout, Pakistan now has one point. To qualify for the semi-finals, their path is mathematically simple but physically demanding. They have two matches remaining in the Super 8 stage against England on Feb 24 and against Sri Lanka on Feb 28.

To guarantee a spot in the final four, Pakistan essentially needs to win both games. Finishing with five points would likely see them through. However, losing even one of these matches would leave them at the mercy of Net Run Rate (NRR) and other results—a “Calculators Out” scenario that Pakistani fans know all too well.

Will Rain Follow Pakistan to Kandy?

The tournament now moves to the picturesque Pallekele International Cricket Stadium in Kandy. While Kandy is generally cooler than Colombo, the weather forecast for late February is a cause for concern.

Pallekele Weather Report: The forecast for February 24 and 28 suggests a chance of downpour. While Kandy’s drainage is excellent, “unseasonal rain” has been a recurring theme this tournament.

England vs Pakistan (Feb 24): Current models show a 25% chance of precipitation during the match hours as per AccuWeather.

Sri Lanka vs Pakistan (Feb 28): The threat is slightly higher (60%) and persistent, with overcast conditions expected throughout.

The washout in Colombo has robbed Pakistan of a chance to secure an early lead. Every ball in Kandy will now be a “do-or-die” moment. If rain continues to play spoilsport in the Hill Country, Pakistan’s T20 World Cup dreams might literally be washed away.