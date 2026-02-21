LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Afghanistan news iran Bonnie Blue banking sector news scotus IND vs SA Bhojpuri amit shah New York City Blizzard 2026 FBI drug trafficking bjp Afghanistan news iran Bonnie Blue banking sector news scotus IND vs SA Bhojpuri amit shah New York City Blizzard 2026 FBI drug trafficking bjp Afghanistan news iran Bonnie Blue banking sector news scotus IND vs SA Bhojpuri amit shah New York City Blizzard 2026 FBI drug trafficking bjp Afghanistan news iran Bonnie Blue banking sector news scotus IND vs SA Bhojpuri amit shah New York City Blizzard 2026 FBI drug trafficking bjp
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Afghanistan news iran Bonnie Blue banking sector news scotus IND vs SA Bhojpuri amit shah New York City Blizzard 2026 FBI drug trafficking bjp Afghanistan news iran Bonnie Blue banking sector news scotus IND vs SA Bhojpuri amit shah New York City Blizzard 2026 FBI drug trafficking bjp Afghanistan news iran Bonnie Blue banking sector news scotus IND vs SA Bhojpuri amit shah New York City Blizzard 2026 FBI drug trafficking bjp Afghanistan news iran Bonnie Blue banking sector news scotus IND vs SA Bhojpuri amit shah New York City Blizzard 2026 FBI drug trafficking bjp
LIVE TV
Home > Sports > PAK vs NZ: Pakistan Out of T20 World Cup 2026 After Colombo Washout? Will Rain Play Spoilsport in Remaining Super 8 Matches In Kandy? Check Details

PAK vs NZ: Pakistan Out of T20 World Cup 2026 After Colombo Washout? Will Rain Play Spoilsport in Remaining Super 8 Matches In Kandy? Check Details

PAK vs NZ: Pakistan’s Super 8 opener against New Zealand is a washout! With only one point in the bag, can the Men in Green survive? We break down the "win-or-go-home" math for their remaining matches and the crucial weather shift as the tournament moves to Kandy.

Will Rain Play Spoilsport in Pakistan's Remaining Super 8 Matches. Photo ICC- X
Will Rain Play Spoilsport in Pakistan's Remaining Super 8 Matches. Photo ICC- X

Published By: Debayan Bhattacharyya
Published: February 21, 2026 21:43:32 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

PAK vs NZ: Pakistan Out of T20 World Cup 2026 After Colombo Washout? Will Rain Play Spoilsport in Remaining Super 8 Matches In Kandy? Check Details

PAK vs NZ: The R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo turned into a lake as the high-voltage Super 8 clash between Pakistan and New Zealand was officially abandoned on Saturday, Feb 21. After the toss was won by Pakistan skipper Salman Ali Agha, the heavens opened up, never allowing a single ball to be bowled. Both teams shared one point each, a result that has thrown Group 2 into a chaotic scramble for the semi-finals.

Is Pakistan Out?

The short answer is: No, but they are on thin ice. With the washout, Pakistan now has one point. To qualify for the semi-finals, their path is mathematically simple but physically demanding. They have two matches remaining in the Super 8 stage against England on Feb 24 and against Sri Lanka on Feb 28. 

To guarantee a spot in the final four, Pakistan essentially needs to win both games. Finishing with five points would likely see them through. However, losing even one of these matches would leave them at the mercy of Net Run Rate (NRR) and other results—a “Calculators Out” scenario that Pakistani fans know all too well.

You Might Be Interested In

Will Rain Follow Pakistan to Kandy?

The tournament now moves to the picturesque Pallekele International Cricket Stadium in Kandy. While Kandy is generally cooler than Colombo, the weather forecast for late February is a cause for concern.

  • Pallekele Weather Report: The forecast for February 24 and 28 suggests a chance of downpour. While Kandy’s drainage is excellent, “unseasonal rain” has been a recurring theme this tournament. 

  • England vs Pakistan (Feb 24): Current models show a 25% chance of precipitation during the match hours as per AccuWeather. 

  • Sri Lanka vs Pakistan (Feb 28): The threat is slightly higher (60%) and persistent, with overcast conditions expected throughout.

The washout in Colombo has robbed Pakistan of a chance to secure an early lead. Every ball in Kandy will now be a “do-or-die” moment. If rain continues to play spoilsport in the Hill Country, Pakistan’s T20 World Cup dreams might literally be washed away.

First published on: Feb 21, 2026 9:43 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: PAK vs NZ

RELATED News

T20 World Cup 2026: Will Sanju Samson Adopt Virat Kohli-Style Anchor Role After India’s Batting Collapse vs South Africa?

T20 World Cup: Why Virat Kohli is Trending After India’s Heavy Loss vs South Africa in Ahmedabad— Explained

IND vs SA: David Miller Loses Cool, Charges at Washington Sundar After Heated On-Field Exchange | WATCH

IND vs SA: ‘India Are Beatable’ — David Miller’s Blunt Verdict After Match-Winning Knock in T20 World Cup 2026

T20 World Cup 2026 Most Wickets: Shadley van Schalkwyk Leads; Varun Chakaravarthy Only Indian in Top 5 On Feb 23

LATEST NEWS

GTA 6 India Prices Surface Online Ahead Of 2026 Launch, Fresh Retail Listings Spark Buzz Amid Ongoing Release Delays

Holika Dahan 2026: Sacred Bonfires To Blaze Across India On March 2 Or 3? Puja Rituals, Significance And Everything You Need To Know

Bacha Bazi: Boys Dressed As Girls, Forced To Dance, And Abused In Pakistan And Taliban-Ruled Afghanistan

Celebration Turns Chaotic: IAF Personnel, Father Assaulted After Objecting To Drinking In UP Wedding Procession | WATCH Viral Video

Inside Vijay Deverakonda’s ₹70 Crore Empire: A Look at His Net Worth, Luxury Cars, and Lavish Lifestyle

Agra Fort Hosts Historic Shivrajyotsav 2026 Honouring Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj’s 396th Jayanti; Vinod Patil Present

Gurugram Shocker: Woman Brutally Thrashes, Abuses Boyfriend On Busy Road, Viral Meltdown Leaves Bystanders Stunned

Is This The Time To Buy ITC Shares? Stock Set To Stabilize After Three-Month Slump Amid Cigarette Price Hikes FMCG Growth

Amid War Fear, India Urges Citizens To ‘Leave Iran’ Immediately As Tehran‑Washington Tension Heats Up, Issues Emergency Contact Numbers

NEET MDS 2026 Online Registration to Begin Shortly, Check Eligibility And How To Apply

PAK vs NZ: Pakistan Out of T20 World Cup 2026 After Colombo Washout? Will Rain Play Spoilsport in Remaining Super 8 Matches In Kandy? Check Details

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

PAK vs NZ: Pakistan Out of T20 World Cup 2026 After Colombo Washout? Will Rain Play Spoilsport in Remaining Super 8 Matches In Kandy? Check Details

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

PAK vs NZ: Pakistan Out of T20 World Cup 2026 After Colombo Washout? Will Rain Play Spoilsport in Remaining Super 8 Matches In Kandy? Check Details
PAK vs NZ: Pakistan Out of T20 World Cup 2026 After Colombo Washout? Will Rain Play Spoilsport in Remaining Super 8 Matches In Kandy? Check Details
PAK vs NZ: Pakistan Out of T20 World Cup 2026 After Colombo Washout? Will Rain Play Spoilsport in Remaining Super 8 Matches In Kandy? Check Details
PAK vs NZ: Pakistan Out of T20 World Cup 2026 After Colombo Washout? Will Rain Play Spoilsport in Remaining Super 8 Matches In Kandy? Check Details

QUICK LINKS