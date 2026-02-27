T20 World Cup 2026: Yuvraj Singh Hails ‘Sir’ Abhishek Sharma After Heroics vs Zimbabwe — Insta Story Goes Viral

Former India all-rounder Yuvraj Singh had a special message for his protégé Abhishek Sharma after the youngster bounced back in style during India’s Super 8 clash against Zimbabwe at the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026.

With their campaign on the line after a tough loss to South Africa, India needed a strong response — and they delivered. The defending champions defeated Sikandar Raza and his side by 72 runs, knocking Zimbabwe out of the tournament and keeping their own semi-final hopes alive.

India’s batters, who had struggled in the previous outing, looked far more confident in Chennai. Sanju Samson set the tempo with a brisk 24 off 15 balls, giving the innings early momentum. At the other end, Abhishek finally found his touch, bringing up his maiden T20 World Cup fifty at a crucial time. Ishan Kishan and captain Suryakumar Yadav chipped in with useful runs before Hardik Pandya smashed an unbeaten 50 off just 23 balls. Tilak Varma added the finishing flourish with a quickfire 44 off 16 deliveries as India piled up a daunting 256/4.

Soon after the innings, Yuvraj took to Instagram to applaud his mentee. “The best chatter is when you let the bat do all the talking! Good innings, sir Abhishek, keep pushing,” he wrote — a line that quickly went viral.

Yuvraj Singh posts story for Abhishek Sharma

For Abhishek, the knock was more than just a half-century. He had started the tournament with three consecutive ducks and managed only 15 against South Africa. The runs had dried up, and the pressure was building. Against Zimbabwe, though, he looked calm and assured.

Happy birthday, sir Abhishek 🙏🏻 🎂 hope you take as many singles this year as many as you knock out of the park 🤪 Keep putting in the hard work! loads of love and wishes for a great year ahead! ❤️ @IamAbhiSharma4 pic.twitter.com/Y56tQ2jGHk — Yuvraj Singh (@YUVSTRONG12) September 4, 2024

After the match, Abhishek admitted he had been waiting for this moment. He thanked his teammates and support staff for standing by him during the lean patch, saying their belief never wavered — whether in practice sessions or at the team hotel. That backing, he said, helped him stay confident and patient. Now back among the runs, Abhishek’s timely return could be vital as India head into the business end of the tournament.

Also Read: T20 World Cup 2026: From India’s Highest Total to Six-Hitting Record — All Records Broken in IND vs ZIM Super 8 Clash