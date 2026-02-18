T20 World Cup 2026: Abhishek Sharma Spotted Wearing Mohammed Siraj’s Team India Jersey During IND vs NED Clash — Here’s Why

India opener Abhishek Sharma came out to bat wearing Mohammed Siraj’s jersey during the T20 World Cup 2026 encounter against Netherlands in Ahmedabad. The fans believed that it was some superstition that the Indian opener was following. He was initially seen wearing Arshdeep Singh’s kit before asking for a late switch to Siraj’s. Commentators Nasser Hussain and Sunil Gavaskar on the air said that Abhishek had forgotten his jersey at the team hotel.

The change in jersey, though couldn’t help much as Abhishek registered his third zero in the T20 World Cup. The left-handed batter was cleaned up by spinner Aryan Dutt in the first over itself. This was the third occasion when he was out for a zero in this competition. Abhishek is yet to open his account.

India vs Netherlands

India posted 193/6 in 20 overs against Netherlands. the hosts were 69/3 when captain Suryakumar Yadav and Shivam Dube joined hands to provide the resistance. The two batters stitched a partnership of 41 runs for the fourth wicket before the skipper went back for 34 off 28.

Dube continued his fine touch and hammered the bowlers all around the park. The left-handed batter ended up getting 66 off 31 before getting caught by Timm van der Gugten in the deep off Logan Van Beek. Hardik Pandya also made a valuable contribution of 30 off 21 while Rinku Singh hit a maximum.

India have already reached the Super 8 stage after winning all their matches. They first defeated USA in Mumbai and followed it with another win against Namibia in New Delhi before travelling to Colombo for the marquee clash against Pakistan.

India have been placed in Group 1 in Super 8s along side South Africa, West Indies and Zimbabwe.

Also Read: IND vs NED | Abhishek Sharma Registers Third Straight Duck, Enters Unwanted T20 World Cup Record List