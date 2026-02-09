PAK vs USA: ‘Baggage, Not Asset’ — Former Cricketers Rip Into Babar Azam’s Batting Form in T20 World Cup 2026

Former Australia captain Ricky Ponting and ex-India head coach Ravi Shastri have offered some insights as Pakistan batter Babar Azam is going through a rough patch with the bat.

Babar made a scratchy 15 off 18 in his side’s first-up three-wicket win over the Netherlands, in their ICC Men’s T20 World Cup opener last week.

Ponting believes the right-hander has lost some of his trademark timing when at the crease. Ponting harbours concerns that Babar no longer has the power he once possessed to maximise the middle overs of a batting innings, pondering whether he’s playing the right role for the team.

And Shastri echoed those thoughts, with the pair unpacking Pakistan’s dilemma when speaking on the latest episode of The ICC Review.

“If you’re 15 off 18 balls, you’re not just putting pressure on yourself, you’re putting pressure on the guy at the other end,” Ponting said.

“The guy at the other end then knows that he’s got to be the one to take up the boundary scoring. Babar needs to hit boundaries early on. He needs to get off and going, he needs two boundaries in his first six balls, otherwise the whole momentum of the game is going to change every time he goes in,” he added.

Shastri worries Babar’s reputation is applying even more pressure to the situation.

“When you are at that stage of your career, there’s baggage,” said Shastri.

“There’s a weight of expectation. People expect you to go out there and deliver. Get out there (and) in your first five balls, I don’t care if you get out, but I want you to make an effort to hit a couple of boundaries. Choose your spot, get into good positions, and anticipate what the bowler is doing. You will feel a lot better, and things might change,” he added.

Babar batted at No.4 in Pakistan’s T20 World Cup opener against the Netherlands, which Ponting believes only adds to the growing pressure.

“It just looks to me like he’s lost a bit of his power, his ball striking ability, like taking that spinner on the way he did and not being able to even go close to clearing it,” Ponting continued.

“I defended him at the start of the tournament, a big name player in a big event experience, you need (those players) in your side if you’re going to win. Pakistan need the best version of Babar Azam if they’re going to go further in this tournament.”

Ponting suggested Pakistan should even consider returning Babar to his more favoured position in the batting order at first drop.

“I would even think about batting him at No.3,” said Ponting.

“I think the earlier he goes in, if he can get some time inside the Powerplay with the field up, I think that’s going to help him because if he has just lost that little bit of power, then you need everything in your favour. So, having only two fielders out would help him. The guys that (are) batting after him have got plenty of power anyway. They can take advantage of those middle overs with the spinners on and the fielders out,” he added.

“They’ve got a big decision to make whether he stays in or whether they leave him out,” Ponting concluded.

Shastri also has doubts about whether Babar should still be a starter for Pakistan.

“There will be questions asked,” Shastri continued.

“He’s a quality player … we know he’s got the experience to adjust very quickly, but he has to do it quickly because (the middle overs are) a very crucial period of play. In T20 cricket, you can’t give it that much time unless the conditions are really in favour of the bowlers,” Shastri concluded.

Pakistan’s next T20 World Cup fixture is against the USA in Colombo on February 11.

(With inputs from ANI)