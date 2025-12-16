T20 World Cup Tour Gets A Stunning Launch From Magnificent Ram Setu, Here’s When The Tournament Commences

The T20 World Cup 2026 trophy was launched at Ram Setu, symbolically linking co-hosts India and Sri Lanka. The tournament will see a total of 20 teams battling it out for the glory and it would be held from 7 February to 8 March 2026 across eight venues.

The Trophy Tour will journey across Asia, including India, Sri Lanka, Qatar, Oman, Nepal, Bahrain, and Mongolia. The trophy will also be taken to schools and colleges associated with players set to participate in the T20 World Cup.

ICC Chairman, Jay Shah, said, “Launching the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 Trophy Tour above the Ram Setu, a site steeped in history, symbolism, and shared cultural identity, sets an inspiring tone as we build towards this landmark event.

The excitement continues to build for the ICC Men’s #T20WorldCup 2026 with the launch of the Trophy Tour at the magnificent Ram Setu, the historical link between India and Sri Lanka. The 20-team tournament starts February 7, and features 55 matches across India and Sri Lanka. pic.twitter.com/ZNgZVHfOEP — Jay Shah (@JayShah) December 16, 2025







This tour represents far more than the physical movement of a trophy. It is a unifying journey that brings continents, cultures, and cricketing communities together, igniting passion among fans worldwide and strengthening the shared spirit that defines our game. As we prepare for the 10th edition of this global spectacle, our aim is for supporters everywhere to feel connected to the road to India and Sri Lanka. With every stop, the Trophy Tour will heighten the sense of anticipation and invite fans across the world to join us in celebrating what promises to be an unforgettable ICC Men’s T20 World Cup.”

BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia said, “The T20 World Cup brings a unique intensity and emotion, and launching the Trophy Tour at the iconic Ram Setu perfectly captures the magnitude of the journey ahead. India has successfully hosted two 50-over World Cups in the last three years, and we are delighted to welcome fans to yet another world-class event. This edition will showcase the extraordinary growth and depth of the T20 format in India. As co-host, the BCCI remains fully committed to providing outstanding facilities for players and curating a tournament experience for fans that will resonate long after the final ball is bowled. The Trophy Tour marks the beginning of a campaign that will gather immense momentum as it travels across the cricketing world.”

Sri Lanka Cricket president Shammi Silva said, “As co-host, Sri Lanka Cricket welcomes the launch of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 Trophy Tour with great enthusiasm. This moment signals the start of an exciting journey as we prepare to host fans from across the globe. Our commitment is to deliver an exceptional tournament experience, one that reflects the passion of our supporters, the vibrancy of our culture, and the energy of our venues. We look forward to creating memories that will endure far beyond the tournament.”

The T20 World Cup will be played at Narendra Modi Stadium (Ahmedabad), MA Chidambaram Stadium (Chennai), Arun Jaitley Stadium (New Delhi), Wankhede Stadium (Mumbai), Eden Gardens (Kolkata), R. Premadasa Stadium (Colombo), Sinhalese Sports Club Cricket Ground (Colombo), and Pallekele International Cricket Stadium (Kandy).

