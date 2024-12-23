Tania Sachdev Calls For Greater Recognition Of Delhi’s Chess Players

Indian chess has been in the spotlight recently, with Gukesh D’s victory in the FIDE World Chess Championships marking a significant milestone for the sport in the country. The young grandmaster’s triumph over defending champion Ding Liren in Singapore received widespread acclaim, especially in his hometown of Chennai, further boosting the sport’s popularity in India.

Tania Sachdev’s Plea for Recognition

Despite the growing enthusiasm for chess, Women’s Grandmaster (WGM) and International Master (IM) Tania Sachdev expressed disappointment over the lack of recognition for chess players from Delhi. In a heartfelt post on social media platform X, Sachdev urged the Delhi government to acknowledge and support chess athletes from the capital.

“Having played for India since 2008, it’s disheartening to see a lack of recognition from the Delhi government for achievements in chess,” Sachdev wrote. She emphasized how states that actively celebrate their champions inspire excellence and motivate emerging talent, contrasting the recognition in Tamil Nadu with the absence of similar gestures in Delhi.

Sachdev, a three-time Commonwealth Women’s Chess Champion, has been a key figure in Indian women’s chess for over 15 years. She was also part of the historic gold-medal-winning Olympiad team in Budapest in 2024, alongside Harika Dronavalli, Divya Deshmukh, Vaishali Rameshbabu, and Vantika Agrawal.

Reflecting on her career, Sachdev highlighted her past achievements, including a bronze medal at the 2022 Chess Olympiad and an individual medal, neither of which received acknowledgment from the Delhi government.

A Direct Appeal to Delhi’s Leadership

Sachdev tagged the ruling Aam Aadmi Party and key leaders, including Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Minister Atishi Marlena, in her appeal. “As someone who proudly represents Delhi and India, I hope @AamAadmiParty @AtishiAAP ma’am @ArvindKejriwal sir see value in supporting their chess athletes,” she concluded.

Sachdev’s call for action underscores the need for greater institutional support for chess players across India. While Tamil Nadu has set an example by celebrating Gukesh’s achievements, similar recognition in other states could help nurture and motivate talent nationwide, ensuring a brighter future for Indian chess.

