Home > Sports > Taylor Rooks Weds in Secret Star-Studded Ceremony: Inside the NBA Star’s Private Celebration and New Beginnings

Taylor Rooks surprised fans by announcing her wedding to a mystery man named Shane in a private, star-studded ceremony. While she kept his identity mostly hidden, guests included Kevin Durant and Saquon Barkley. The wedding comes as Rooks begins a new chapter hosting Amazon Prime Video’s NBA studio show.

Taylor Rooks surprised fans by announcing her wedding (Image Credit - X)
Published By: Karan Singh Rathod
Published: July 24, 2025 15:30:56 IST

Popular National Basketball Association (NBA) journalist and TNT broadcaster Taylor Rooks surprised fans on July 23, 2025, by sharing beautiful photos from her wedding day. The intimate ceremony was held privately with no prior public hints about her relationship status. Rooks looked radiant in a strapless wedding gown featuring a sweetheart neckline and a dramatic layered skirt, while her groom, known only as Shane, appeared sharp in a classic pinstriped dark suit with satin lapels. Her simple yet heartfelt Instagram caption read, “What a night. This is love.”


A Surprise Wedding Announcement

The wedding brought together a star-studded guest list, including NBA and NFL stars such as Kevin Durant, Donovan Mitchell and his fiancée Coco Jones, Saquon Barkley, Draymond Green, and rapper Jack Harlow. Despite the high-profile attendance, the event remained extremely private, with no media invited. Taylor shared intimate moments with family and friends and even posted a photo of the evening’s menu, where the name “Shane” appeared. However, she has not officially revealed her husband’s full identity. Online speculation suggests his name may be Shane Fowler and that he works in tech or media, but Taylor has neither confirmed nor denied these reports. 

A New Chapter for Taylor Rooks

Taylor Rooks, at the age of 33, has built a respected career in sports journalism, starting with the Big Ten Network, then moving to Bleacher Report and seven years at TNT, earning multiple Emmy nominations along the way. Just a few weeks before her wedding, she announced her departure from TNT, calling it “the end of an era.” Now, she’s embarking on an exciting new chapter as the host of Amazon Prime Video’s upcoming NBA studio show alongside legends like Blake Griffin, Dirk Nowitzki, Dwyane Wade, and Candace Parker. While Taylor keeps her personal life tightly under wraps, this joyful wedding marks an important milestone amid major professional changes.

Tags: nbaTaylor Rooks

