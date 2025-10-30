LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Air Force bengaluru Arvi Singh Sagoo ICC Women World Cup business news shreyas iyer cosmic phenomenon trump administration Air Force bengaluru Arvi Singh Sagoo ICC Women World Cup business news shreyas iyer cosmic phenomenon trump administration Air Force bengaluru Arvi Singh Sagoo ICC Women World Cup business news shreyas iyer cosmic phenomenon trump administration Air Force bengaluru Arvi Singh Sagoo ICC Women World Cup business news shreyas iyer cosmic phenomenon trump administration
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Air Force bengaluru Arvi Singh Sagoo ICC Women World Cup business news shreyas iyer cosmic phenomenon trump administration Air Force bengaluru Arvi Singh Sagoo ICC Women World Cup business news shreyas iyer cosmic phenomenon trump administration Air Force bengaluru Arvi Singh Sagoo ICC Women World Cup business news shreyas iyer cosmic phenomenon trump administration Air Force bengaluru Arvi Singh Sagoo ICC Women World Cup business news shreyas iyer cosmic phenomenon trump administration
LIVE TV
Home > Sports > Teen Cricket Ben Austin Dies After Being Hit by Ball- Fans Mourn Tragic Loss

Teen Cricket Ben Austin Dies After Being Hit by Ball- Fans Mourn Tragic Loss

In a tragic incident, 17-year-old Australian cricketer Ben Austin passed away after being struck on the neck during training at the Ferntree Gully Cricket Club in Melbourne. He was hit by a delivery from a “wanger,” a hand-held ball-throwing device. Emergency workers arrived around 5 PM and rushed him from the field to the hospital, where he was placed on life support, but he did not survive.

17-year-old Australian cricketer Ben Austin passed away. (Respective Image: Twitter)
17-year-old Australian cricketer Ben Austin passed away. (Respective Image: Twitter)

Published By: Manisha Chauhan
Published: October 30, 2025 13:51:32 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Teen Cricket Ben Austin Dies After Being Hit by Ball- Fans Mourn Tragic Loss

In a tragic incident, 17-year-old Australian cricketer Ben Austin passed away after being struck on the neck during training at the Ferntree Gully Cricket Club in Melbourne. 

He was hit by a delivery from a “wanger,” a hand-held ball-throwing device. He reportedly did not have a neck guard but was wearing a helmet. Emergency workers arrived around 5 PM and rushed him from the field to the hospital, where he was placed on life support, but he did not survive. 

The Ferntree Gully Cricket Club confirmed the tragic news through a Facebook post and urged fans to place their bats outside in Austin’s memory, a gesture reminiscent of the tribute paid to Phil Hughes when he passed away in 2014.

“The Ferntree Gully Cricket Club sadly wishes to advise of the tragic passing of our player, Ben Austin on 29/10/25.

We are absolutely devastated by the passing of Ben, and the impacts of his death will be felt by all in our cricket community. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family – Jace, Tracey, Cooper & Zach, his extended family, his friends and to all of those who knew Ben and the joy that he brought. We ask you to please respect the privacy of Ben’s family during this time. Jace & Tracey would like to thank Ambulance Vic, the Police, the Monash Children’s Hospital and those people who assisted on Tuesday. Further details will be shared as they become known, and we will advise of these through our usual process. We ask for your continued support in this time of grieving. May Ben Rest in Peace.

Ferntree Gully Cricket Club.”

Kevin Pietersen, Cricket Australia Reacts to Tragic Death of Teen Cricketer Ben Austin 

Former England captain Kevin Pietersen also said on X, “Horrific news of a young 17yr (year) old boy who got struck by a cricket ball in the nets yesterday in Melbourne and sadly passed away. Thoughts with all his family and friends!

Cricket family.”

Cricket Australia said on X, “Vale Ben Austin. Cricket Australia is devastated at the passing of 17-year-old Melbourne cricketer Ben Austin following an accident while batting in the nets on Tuesday night.”

Cricket Victoria Mourns, Players Wear Black Armbands in Tribute 

Cricket Victoria CEO Nick Cummins added: “The ball hit him in the neck in a similar accident that Phil Hughes suffered 10 years ago … The entire cricketing community in Victoria – and nationally – is mourning this loss and it will be something that will stay with us for a long time. It is heartbreaking to see a young life cut so short, while Ben was doing something that he loved so much.”

As a mark of respect, several players in the ongoing Sheffield Shield round wore black armbands to honour the young cricketer’s memory.

(Inputs from ANI)

Also Read: https://www.newsx.com/entertainment/bigg-boss-19-is-salman-khan-really-getting-a-150-crore-paycheck-heres-the-truth-102469/ 

First published on: Oct 30, 2025 1:51 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: australian cricketer ben austinBen AustinBen Austin cause of deathBen Austin diesBen Austin passed awaycricketer Ben AustinFerntree Gully Cricket Clubhow Ben Austinwhy Ben Austin

RELATED News

What Will Happen If Rain Stops The Match Between IND-W VS AUS-W 2nd Semifinal? Will India Women Be Out Of The Tournament?

IND-W VS AUS-W 2nd Semifinal Live Streaming: When, Where and How to watch India vs Australia ODI Women’s World Cup 2025 Match live telecast on TV, Mobile Apps and Online DY Patil Sports Stadium

Shreyas Iyer Breaks Silence After Suffering Horror Injury In Sydney, Says ‘I’m Currently In…’

‘I Apologise For My Reaction’: Vinícius Júnior Breaks Silence After Fiery El Clásico Sparks Controversy And Emotion

South Africa-W Thrashes England-W By 125 Runs To Storm Into Historic ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 Final

LATEST NEWS

Don’t Have A Voter ID Card? These Are Valid Alternative Documents

Teen Cricket Ben Austin Dies After Being Hit by Ball- Fans Mourn Tragic Loss

After Amazon Layoffs, Puma To Cut 900 Jobs As Sales Continue To Decline

Bigg Boss 19: Is Salman Khan Really Getting a ₹150 Crore Paycheck? Here’s the Truth

LG Manoj Sinha Terminates Two J&K Govt Employees Over Terror Links Under Article 311

OpenAI Gears Up For Historic 1 Trillion Dollar IPO Filing By 2026- Here Is What You Need To Know

Who Is Diana Pundole? 32-Year-Old From Pune Set To Make History As First Indian Woman To Race In Global Ferrari Series

Thailand Lowers 2025 Tourist Forecast to 33.5 Million Amid Slower Travel Recovery

Two IEDs Recovered in Arunachal’s Namsai District; Owner of Hut Absconding

Trishul 2025 Tri-Service Combat: The Army, Navy, Air Force Come Together For Mega Military Exercise That Is Giving Jitters To Pakistan

Teen Cricket Ben Austin Dies After Being Hit by Ball- Fans Mourn Tragic Loss

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Teen Cricket Ben Austin Dies After Being Hit by Ball- Fans Mourn Tragic Loss

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Teen Cricket Ben Austin Dies After Being Hit by Ball- Fans Mourn Tragic Loss
Teen Cricket Ben Austin Dies After Being Hit by Ball- Fans Mourn Tragic Loss
Teen Cricket Ben Austin Dies After Being Hit by Ball- Fans Mourn Tragic Loss
Teen Cricket Ben Austin Dies After Being Hit by Ball- Fans Mourn Tragic Loss

QUICK LINKS