Teen Cricket Ben Austin Dies After Being Hit by Ball- Fans Mourn Tragic Loss

In a tragic incident, 17-year-old Australian cricketer Ben Austin passed away after being struck on the neck during training at the Ferntree Gully Cricket Club in Melbourne.

He was hit by a delivery from a “wanger,” a hand-held ball-throwing device. He reportedly did not have a neck guard but was wearing a helmet. Emergency workers arrived around 5 PM and rushed him from the field to the hospital, where he was placed on life support, but he did not survive.

The Ferntree Gully Cricket Club confirmed the tragic news through a Facebook post and urged fans to place their bats outside in Austin’s memory, a gesture reminiscent of the tribute paid to Phil Hughes when he passed away in 2014.

“The Ferntree Gully Cricket Club sadly wishes to advise of the tragic passing of our player, Ben Austin on 29/10/25.

We are absolutely devastated by the passing of Ben, and the impacts of his death will be felt by all in our cricket community. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family – Jace, Tracey, Cooper & Zach, his extended family, his friends and to all of those who knew Ben and the joy that he brought. We ask you to please respect the privacy of Ben’s family during this time. Jace & Tracey would like to thank Ambulance Vic, the Police, the Monash Children’s Hospital and those people who assisted on Tuesday. Further details will be shared as they become known, and we will advise of these through our usual process. We ask for your continued support in this time of grieving. May Ben Rest in Peace.

Ferntree Gully Cricket Club.”

Kevin Pietersen, Cricket Australia Reacts to Tragic Death of Teen Cricketer Ben Austin

Former England captain Kevin Pietersen also said on X, “Horrific news of a young 17yr (year) old boy who got struck by a cricket ball in the nets yesterday in Melbourne and sadly passed away. Thoughts with all his family and friends!

Cricket family.”

Cricket Australia said on X, “Vale Ben Austin. Cricket Australia is devastated at the passing of 17-year-old Melbourne cricketer Ben Austin following an accident while batting in the nets on Tuesday night.”

Cricket Victoria Mourns, Players Wear Black Armbands in Tribute

Cricket Victoria CEO Nick Cummins added: “The ball hit him in the neck in a similar accident that Phil Hughes suffered 10 years ago … The entire cricketing community in Victoria – and nationally – is mourning this loss and it will be something that will stay with us for a long time. It is heartbreaking to see a young life cut so short, while Ben was doing something that he loved so much.”

As a mark of respect, several players in the ongoing Sheffield Shield round wore black armbands to honour the young cricketer’s memory.

(Inputs from ANI)

