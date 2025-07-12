LIVE TV
The Princess Of Wales Dazzles In Classic Style At Wimbledon Women's Final

As she sought treatment for her cancer diagnosis in 2024, Wimbledon was one of the few public events she attended. In January of last year, Kate declared she was in remission and concentrating on her health.

One can always count on Princess Kate to serve up a look at Wimbledon.

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Last Updated: July 13, 2025 03:37:18 IST

Glamour, Game, Set. The Princess of Wales returned to Wimbledon in style on Saturday, going to the women’s singles final between Iga Swiatek of Poland and Amanda Anisimova of the United States. When Catherine made her tournament debut this year, she looked stunning in a sophisticated white outfit.

Although she was a Wimbledon fan long before she married into the British royal family, the Princess has been the patron of the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, the venue for Wimbledon, since 2016. 

“I have watched Wimbledon, that was very much part of my growing up,” Catherine stated in the 2017 BBC documentary Sue Barker: Our Wimbledon. “It’s such a classic aspect of the English summer, and I believe it truly motivates kids, like me, to participate in the game when I was younger. I believe that’s what makes it so amazing that it hasn’t changed either.”

“Whether you’re sitting on Henman Hill or are lucky enough to be in one of the Center Courts, it’s incredible to be able to go into Wimbledon and be part of what is so amazing there, the atmosphere,” the Princess added in the documentary. “Every time Wimbledon is on, I am thinking, ‘Yes, I could do the same’ and get out the racket. Sadly, the outcomes are never the same.”

The outfit

The Princess put on a calf-length pleated skirt and a blazer top belted at the waist, creating a monochromatic ivory ensemble. She had a woven white handbag in her hand and a pair of pointed nude pumps on her feet. She wore a slender gold bracelet and a gold watch, wore her hair down, and had little hoops in her ears. The only color she wore was a Wimbledon purple and green ribbon pinned to her chest, a gesture to her patronage.

Eventually, she presented Swiatek the Venus Rosewater Dish, the winner’s award.

In the spring of 2024, the princess revealed that she was still undergoing cancer treatment.  Her cancer treatments came to an end in September of that year.  She declared that she was in remission in January 2025.  When Kate visited Colchester Hospital in Essex earlier this month on July 2, she talked candidly about finding her new balance in life after undergoing cancer treatment.

