Wimbledon 2025: How Much Prize Money Did Iga Swiatek and Amanda Anisimova Walk Away With?

Iga Swiatek secured her first Wimbledon title and sixth Grand Slam on Saturday after defeating Amanda Anisimova 6-0, 6-0 in the 2025 Wimbledon women’s singles final. The 57-minute match was the first Wimbledon final to be called a “double bagel” since 1911.

Despite just needing to deliver 10 winners, the 24-year-old Polish player managed to end with a 55-24 lead in total points. Anisimova committed 28 unforced mistakes and was unsteady from the beginning.

This is Swiatek’s first professional victory at a grass-court competition, although she already had four titles from the French Open’s red clay and one from the U.S. Open’s hard courts. Additionally, it put an end to a protracted drought for Swiatek, who last took home a trophy at Roland-Garros in June 2024, more than a year ago.

On Saturday, Kate, the Princess of Wales, participated in the on-court ceremony while seated in the Royal Box.

2025 Wimbledon Women’s Singles Prize Money

Each round of the 2025 Wimbledon women’s singles event had a system with rising prizes. The breakdown is displayed below in Indian Rupees (using 1 GBP = 116.07 INR) and US dollars (using 1 GBP = $1.3647).

Winner: about $4,094,221.68 (348,210,000 INR)

Runner-up: about $2,074,405.65 (174,105,000 INR)

Semifinalists: about $1,057,673.93 (88,704,000 INR)

Quarterfinalists: about $545,896.22 (45,828,000 INR)

Fourth Round: about $327,537.73 (27,496,800 INR)

Third Round: about $207,440.57 (17,424,480 INR)

Second Round: about $135,109.32 (11,359,680 INR)

Initial Round: about $90,072.88 (7,573,920 INR)

The 2025 women’s singles champion, Iga Swiatek, received 3 million GBP, or roughly $4.09 million (348.21 crore INR), as payment for her triumph. Compared to the 2024 winner’s reward, this is an 11.1% increase.

The runner-up, Amanda Anisimova, made 1.5 million GBP, or $2.07 million USD (174,11 crore INR), which was almost 8% more than she made in 2024.

Total amount of cash prize

For the 2025 Wimbledon men’s and women’s singles competitions, the total prize money was 38,828,000 GBP, or roughly $52.9 million (4,506,944,760 INR). The prize money is distributed equally between the men’s and women’s competitions because of Wimbledon’s longstanding commitment to gender equality. Amanda Anisimova and Iga Swiatek will thus get rewards that are the same as those of their male counterparts.

Also Read: Nintendo Switch 2 User Temporarily Banned After Using Preowned Game Cartridges