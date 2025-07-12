LIVE TV
Nintendo Switch 2 User Temporarily Banned After Using Preowned Game Cartridges

Nintendo has had strong anti-piracy policies for a long time. With the debut of the Nintendo Switch 2, which has backward compatibility with Switch games from the first generation, these safeguards have gained more significance.

In a recent amendment to its user agreement, the firm also gave itself permission to "brick" or stop consoles that were found to be running modified or unlicensed material.

July 13, 2025

After putting used Nintendo Switch game cartridges into their system, a Nintendo Switch 2 owner has claimed to have been blacklisted. Shortly after installation and patch downloads, the game cards, which were bought through Facebook Marketplace, caused a restriction on online services, according to a Reddit post by user dmanthey.

Confusion on social media was caused by the occurrence, which was connected to the console’s new digital rights management and Nintendo Account system.

How did it happened?

A Switch 2 user from the UK, identified on X as @GameRiserUK, claimed earlier this week that they were prohibited from using online services such as Nintendo Switch Online after using their new console to play used Switch 1 titles. Nintendo cited a breach of its Terms of Service as the reason for the ban, which was implemented at 10:17 AM GMT and prevented access to the eShop and online multiplayer. 

The Nintendo Account system on the Switch 2, which links games to a user’s account and region, was the root of the problem. Nintendo’s anti-piracy measures were triggered because the used Switch 1 games, which were bought from a third-party store, were connected to an account belonging to a prior owner from a different country (probably North America).

Because the account data did not match, the system marked the games as “unauthorized.” Frustrated, @GameRiserUK posted a screenshot of X’s ban notification: “I just bought my Switch 2, and I can’t play my old Switch games since I’m banned?  What’s happening, Nintendo?”

Nintendo’s Response 

After the customer contacted support, Nintendo lifted the ban by 3:42 PM GMT that same day. In an apology, the firm said that the ban was a “miscommunication” in the Switch 2’s backward compatibility system, which allows both digital and physical Switch 1 titles. Nintendo advised customers to confirm account regions and underlined that used games are allowed if they are properly transferred or reset.

The Switch 2, which retailed for $399 when it was released in June 2025, has a better online infrastructure and an upgraded NVIDIA Tegra T239 CPU, but its stringent digital rights management has garnered criticism. “To guarantee smooth backward compatibility, we’re improving our systems,” a Nintendo UK representative told Metro.co.uk.

Tags: bannedCartridgesNintendoSwitch 2

