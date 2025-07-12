LIVE TV
Adam Cole's TNT Title Revoked: Medically Not Cleared For All In

Adam Cole was disqualified from today's AEW All In event and denied the TNT Championship, further impeding his progress in AEW due to his regrettable injury streak.

Cole had three successful title defenses during his most recent 97-day reign as TNT Champion. This setback is the latest in Cole's string of injury-related absences. From September 2023 to October 2024, he lost more than a year because of a significant ankle ailment that required two surgeries.

July 13, 2025

Today, AEW declared that Adam Cole was hurt and had not been given the all-clear to compete in All In.  So, instead of facing Kyle Fletcher, he will now face Dustin Rhodes, Sammy Guevara, and Daniel Garcia in a fatal-four match. The winner will take home the now-vacant TNT belt. As a result, he has lost his TNT title.

Khan declared during a broadcast on social media that he is unable to clear TNT champion Adam Cole for action.  Although the reason and duration of his absence were not specified, AEW is surrendering the title because of the length of his absence. “I am unable to authorize Adam Cole to go out and wrestle today,” Khan stated.  “It doesn’t feel nice to me. I need to leave the championship, but I had a lengthy conversation with him and will ask Adam to take a break to make sure he’s okay.”

On Thursday’s live Collision, Cole participated in a trios match, and there were no overt indications of difficulties or post-show reports of an injury.  Cole will be sidelined for the second time during his stint with AEW if it is something that would keep him out for the long run.  The first was the ankle break he sustained at Grand Slam 2023, which ended his MJF program and cost him over a year.

TK has scheduled a 4-way for tonight’s event in order to crown a new champion. Kyle Fletcher, Cole’s initial opponent, and Daniel Garcia, the former TNT champion, are both competing. Three-time TNT champion Sammy Guevara and Dustin Rhodes, who has the ROH Tag title, will round out the bout.  Along with stablemates The Von Erichs, Guevara & Rhodes, collectively known as The Sons of Texas, will compete against Shane Taylor Promotions on the pre-show. 

