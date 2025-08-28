LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Gayatri Mantra Chamoli Mohan Bhagwat Major Dhyan Chand Uber Pro Card donald trump Diamond League Final Chicago Delhi District Court Bar Association Gayatri Mantra Chamoli Mohan Bhagwat Major Dhyan Chand Uber Pro Card donald trump Diamond League Final Chicago Delhi District Court Bar Association Gayatri Mantra Chamoli Mohan Bhagwat Major Dhyan Chand Uber Pro Card donald trump Diamond League Final Chicago Delhi District Court Bar Association Gayatri Mantra Chamoli Mohan Bhagwat Major Dhyan Chand Uber Pro Card donald trump Diamond League Final Chicago Delhi District Court Bar Association
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Gayatri Mantra Chamoli Mohan Bhagwat Major Dhyan Chand Uber Pro Card donald trump Diamond League Final Chicago Delhi District Court Bar Association Gayatri Mantra Chamoli Mohan Bhagwat Major Dhyan Chand Uber Pro Card donald trump Diamond League Final Chicago Delhi District Court Bar Association Gayatri Mantra Chamoli Mohan Bhagwat Major Dhyan Chand Uber Pro Card donald trump Diamond League Final Chicago Delhi District Court Bar Association Gayatri Mantra Chamoli Mohan Bhagwat Major Dhyan Chand Uber Pro Card donald trump Diamond League Final Chicago Delhi District Court Bar Association
LIVE TV
Home > Sports > This Zimbabwe’s Rising Star Suspended, What Went Wrong?

This Zimbabwe’s Rising Star Suspended, What Went Wrong?

According to an independent test conducted in Pretoria, 19 year old Zimbabwean all rounder Kelis Ndhlovu has been disqualified from bowling in international cricket for committing an illegal act. A report led to its suspension in July 2025, and it will remain in place until she has made amends.

Ndhlovu, who has led the U19 Women T20 World Cup and produced outstanding achievements in ODIs and T20Is, has been one of the most important players. (Image Credit: ANI)
Ndhlovu, who has led the U19 Women T20 World Cup and produced outstanding achievements in ODIs and T20Is, has been one of the most important players. (Image Credit: ANI)

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Published: August 28, 2025 16:49:11 IST

Kelis Ndhlovu, an all rounder in the Zimbabwe women cricket team has been banned to bow in international cricket with immediate effects. This ruling is after an independent review that has revealed the 19 year old left arm bowler is using an illegal bowling action. The assessment took place at Pretoria, South Africa, following a report by Ndhlovu when he was the subject of a report by match officials in the first ODI against Ireland in Belfast on July 26, 2025. 

Why is Kelis Ndhlovu suspended?

The International Cricket Council (ICC) stated that Ndhlovu would remain suspended until she passes through a reassessment of her bowling action that would identify that she is able to bowl without using an illegal action. This is in line with Article 6.1 of Bowling Regulations of ICC.  Ndhlovu has served Zimbabwe significantly, captaining the U19 team in the first ICC Women’s Under19 T20 World Cup in 2023. She has participated in 13 Women’s One Day Internations (ODIs) and 51 Women Twenty20 Internations (T20Is) in her international career, scoring 19 and 44 wickets, respectively. She has a bowling average of nearly 19 in both formats which show that she is an effective bowler. 

What does this suspension mean to Zimbabwe women team?

This means a big blow to Ndhlovu and the Zimbabwe women team because she has been a key in their bowling attack. She will also make the team change their approaches and Ndhlovu will be working on rectifying her bowling action to get back to international cricket.

The suspension of Kelis Ndhlovu not only affects her individual career but also presents the Zimbabwe women in strategic dilemmas in terms of the women’s cricket team. Coaches will have to reconsider their bowling combinations and maybe have to count on a less experienced player to take the place of her absence. At the same time Ndhlovu goes through a period of extreme technical adjustment, consulting bowling coaches and biomechanical implorers to correct her action within the legal framework. This reassessment could be successful and she would come back stronger and more consistent, and this would make her more effective. This defeat highlights the role of complying with regulations in contemporary cricket and the balance between talent and technique that is so fine.

Also Read: Revealing The Multimillion Dollar Legacy Of Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi!

Tags: iccKelis NdhlovuZimbabwe cricket playerZimbabwe player suspendedZimbabwe women team

RELATED News

US Open 2025: Day 5 Carlos Alcaraz, Jannik Sinner, Venus Williams Brings Up Drama!
National Sports Day: Upcoming Sports Matches in India | Check Complete List Here
Mohammed Shami Breaks Silence On Alleged Bias Against Muslim Cricketers in India
What’s Behind India’s Unusual Travel Plan? Players To Fly Solo To Dubai For Asia Cup 2025
Sri Lanka Announces 16-Member Squad For Asia Cup 2025: Wanindu Hasaranga Returns

LATEST NEWS

Last Day Of The Vikran Engineering IPO: Is The Hype Real, Check It Out?
Param Sundari Fan Reviews: Sidharth Malhotra, Janhvi Kapoor’s Comedy Drama Hits Theatres, Fans Say ‘Looks Like A Solid Crowd-Pleaser’
PM Modi Issues Big Statement In Japan Amid Trump’s Trade Tariff War, Says….
‘In India, Capital Doesn’t Just Grow, It Multiplies’: PM Modi Urges Investors In Japan To Expand Presence In India
This Country Has World’s Largest Air Force, Has These Many Fighter Jets, India’s Rank Will Surprise You
What is ‘Job Hugging’? Why Gen Z Is Hesitant to Switch Jobs and How to Grow
Bigg Boss 19 Day 5: Tanya’s Breakdown, Captaincy Task Sparks Clash Between Kunickaa And Gaurav
Stock Market Today: Dalal Street BOUNCES BACK! Indian Stocks Rally Amid U.S. Tariff Fears
Is Job Security Dead? The Rise Of Job Hugging Says It Might Be
Why You Shouldn’t Miss NSE’s Mock Trading Session On August 30 : No Real Money, Big Real….!
This Zimbabwe’s Rising Star Suspended, What Went Wrong?

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

This Zimbabwe’s Rising Star Suspended, What Went Wrong?

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

This Zimbabwe’s Rising Star Suspended, What Went Wrong?
This Zimbabwe’s Rising Star Suspended, What Went Wrong?
This Zimbabwe’s Rising Star Suspended, What Went Wrong?
This Zimbabwe’s Rising Star Suspended, What Went Wrong?

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?