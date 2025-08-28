This Zimbabwe’s Rising Star Suspended, What Went Wrong?

Kelis Ndhlovu, an all rounder in the Zimbabwe women cricket team has been banned to bow in international cricket with immediate effects. This ruling is after an independent review that has revealed the 19 year old left arm bowler is using an illegal bowling action. The assessment took place at Pretoria, South Africa, following a report by Ndhlovu when he was the subject of a report by match officials in the first ODI against Ireland in Belfast on July 26, 2025.

Why is Kelis Ndhlovu suspended?

The International Cricket Council (ICC) stated that Ndhlovu would remain suspended until she passes through a reassessment of her bowling action that would identify that she is able to bowl without using an illegal action. This is in line with Article 6.1 of Bowling Regulations of ICC. Ndhlovu has served Zimbabwe significantly, captaining the U19 team in the first ICC Women’s Under19 T20 World Cup in 2023. She has participated in 13 Women’s One Day Internations (ODIs) and 51 Women Twenty20 Internations (T20Is) in her international career, scoring 19 and 44 wickets, respectively. She has a bowling average of nearly 19 in both formats which show that she is an effective bowler.

What does this suspension mean to Zimbabwe women team?

This means a big blow to Ndhlovu and the Zimbabwe women team because she has been a key in their bowling attack. She will also make the team change their approaches and Ndhlovu will be working on rectifying her bowling action to get back to international cricket.

The suspension of Kelis Ndhlovu not only affects her individual career but also presents the Zimbabwe women in strategic dilemmas in terms of the women’s cricket team. Coaches will have to reconsider their bowling combinations and maybe have to count on a less experienced player to take the place of her absence. At the same time Ndhlovu goes through a period of extreme technical adjustment, consulting bowling coaches and biomechanical implorers to correct her action within the legal framework. This reassessment could be successful and she would come back stronger and more consistent, and this would make her more effective. This defeat highlights the role of complying with regulations in contemporary cricket and the balance between talent and technique that is so fine.

