To Shower, Or Not To Shower? Tennis Player Eliminated For Taking Shower Mid Match

During the ATP Challenger tournament event, Crete Challenger IV in Greece on August 13, 2025 it happened that a German tennis player Mats Rosenkranz was disqualified mid game because he stepped in a shower between sets that is strictly prohibited by tennis rules. As the world No.358 Rosenkranz had just won the opening set 7-5 against Italy Pietro Orlando Fellin when the drama took place.

It was a Quick Rinse!

Although he went out claiming it was a quick 10 second rinse, tournament officials considered the shower contravened the ATP Challenger Tour rules that permit only breaks in the bath room and a change of apparel during the 120 seconds window, and not the shower. According to Rosenkranz, he had no intention that he was even aware that such an act was illegal, but the referee and ATP overseers remained adamant, the match was defaulted and Fellin was in the book by a walkover.

Not the first for ATP regulations

It is not the first instance of such bizarre default. As recently as 2022 the same situation occurred to Nicolas Moreno de Alboran, an American player, in Seville wherein the player took a shower during the game and was also disqualified mid game. ATP regulations are clear, the players are not allowed to leave the court when they want to go shopping to towers or to wipe away the sweat because it may disrupt anti doping operations.

What do the fans say?

The case has been very confusing and caused mass argument online. Both fans and players wondered how even such an obscure rule could have such damaging consequences and whether simple common sense measures deserve to be called so harshly. Some commented that the extreme weather conditions at Hersonissos could be the reason Rosenkranz decided to cool off whereas some commented that it brings out the validity of officials to communicate more clearly.

The story of the match whose promise was just as short as its ending was with strange controversy. It was an expensive tennis rules lesson to Rosenkranz, and to tennis a warning that in this sport some monstrous things follow even on the slightest violation.