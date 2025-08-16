LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump Hassan Whiteside amazon prime WWE ec 7 Lok Kalyan Marg Business Updates INDIA bloc donald trump Hassan Whiteside amazon prime WWE ec 7 Lok Kalyan Marg Business Updates INDIA bloc donald trump Hassan Whiteside amazon prime WWE ec 7 Lok Kalyan Marg Business Updates INDIA bloc donald trump Hassan Whiteside amazon prime WWE ec 7 Lok Kalyan Marg Business Updates INDIA bloc
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump Hassan Whiteside amazon prime WWE ec 7 Lok Kalyan Marg Business Updates INDIA bloc donald trump Hassan Whiteside amazon prime WWE ec 7 Lok Kalyan Marg Business Updates INDIA bloc donald trump Hassan Whiteside amazon prime WWE ec 7 Lok Kalyan Marg Business Updates INDIA bloc donald trump Hassan Whiteside amazon prime WWE ec 7 Lok Kalyan Marg Business Updates INDIA bloc
LIVE TV
Home > Sports > To Shower, Or Not To Shower? Tennis Player Eliminated For Taking Shower Mid Match

To Shower, Or Not To Shower? Tennis Player Eliminated For Taking Shower Mid Match

The accusation is supported by the officials' determination that it was against the ATP rules, which only permit toilet breaks and clothes changes. Despite Rosenkranz's declaration that it was only a 10 second wash, Pietro Orlando Fellin of Italy was given the advantage by default.

The episode highlighted how, in professional tennis, even seemingly innocuous moves can have negative consequences.
The episode highlighted how, in professional tennis, even seemingly innocuous moves can have negative consequences.

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Published: August 16, 2025 18:57:27 IST

During the ATP Challenger tournament event, Crete Challenger IV in Greece on August 13, 2025 it happened that a German tennis player Mats Rosenkranz was disqualified mid game because he stepped in a shower between sets that is strictly prohibited by tennis rules. As the world No.358 Rosenkranz had just won the opening set 7-5 against Italy Pietro Orlando Fellin when the drama took place.

It was a Quick Rinse!

Although he went out claiming it was a quick 10 second rinse, tournament officials considered the shower contravened the ATP Challenger Tour rules that permit only breaks in the bath room and a change of apparel during the 120 seconds window, and not the shower. According to Rosenkranz, he had no intention that he was even aware that such an act was illegal, but the referee and ATP overseers remained adamant, the match was defaulted and Fellin was in the book by a walkover.

Not the first for ATP regulations

It is not the first instance of such bizarre default. As recently as 2022 the same situation occurred to Nicolas Moreno de Alboran, an American player, in Seville wherein the player took a shower during the game and was also disqualified mid game. ATP regulations are clear, the players are not allowed to leave the court when they want to go shopping to towers or to wipe away the sweat because it may disrupt anti doping operations.

What do the fans say?

The case has been very confusing and caused mass argument online. Both fans and players wondered how even such an obscure rule could have such damaging consequences and whether simple common sense measures deserve to be called so harshly. Some commented that the extreme weather conditions at Hersonissos could be the reason Rosenkranz decided to cool off whereas some commented that it brings out the validity of officials to communicate more clearly.

The story of the match whose promise was just as short as its ending was with strange controversy. It was an expensive tennis rules lesson to Rosenkranz, and to tennis a warning that in this sport some monstrous things follow even on the slightest violation.

Tags: ATP Challenger Tour rulesCrete Challenger IVMats RosenkranzTennis latest news

RELATED News

Will WWE Bring Back The Crown Jewel Championships In 2025? Insiders Weigh In
‘Retire Like Virat Kohli If Respect Is Imperiled’ Former Pakistani Bowler To Babar Azam
Aaron Pico Breaks Silence After UFC Debut Loss: ‘My Story Is Not Over’
Patrick Mahomes Speaks Out on Kareem Hunt’s Return: ‘One Bad Choice Doesn’t Define You’
Inside NBA Star Hassan Whiteside’s USD 15.8 Million Miami Waterfront Mansion Now Up for Sale

LATEST NEWS

Hurricane Erin Strengthens, Threatening US East Coast With Dangerous Surf & Rip Currents
“We’re Alive”: Elvish Yadav Responds After Gunmen Open Fire At His Gurugram Home
Denzel Washington Says He Doesn’t Care About Cancel Culture: You Can’t Be Cancelled If You Haven’t Signed Up
Gadar 3 Is All Set To Roll With Sunny Deol But Ameesha Patel Will Return To Franchise Only On THIS Condition
Why Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi’s India Visit Is Crucial Amid Trump’s Tariff War?
Flash Floods Ravage Pakistan Occupied Gilgit Baltistan, 35 Dead and Thousands Stranded
Will Apple Skip iPhone 18 In 2026? Foldable iPhone Steals The Spotlight
This River Flows Through More Countries Than Any Other in the World-Guess Which One?
YG Founder Yang Hyun Suk Spills On BLACKPINK’s 2025 Comeback, ‘Album To Be Out By…’
Taylor Swift Breaks Silence On Happy Gilmore 2 Cameo Rumours: I Can Deny
To Shower, Or Not To Shower? Tennis Player Eliminated For Taking Shower Mid Match

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

To Shower, Or Not To Shower? Tennis Player Eliminated For Taking Shower Mid Match

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

To Shower, Or Not To Shower? Tennis Player Eliminated For Taking Shower Mid Match
To Shower, Or Not To Shower? Tennis Player Eliminated For Taking Shower Mid Match
To Shower, Or Not To Shower? Tennis Player Eliminated For Taking Shower Mid Match
To Shower, Or Not To Shower? Tennis Player Eliminated For Taking Shower Mid Match

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?