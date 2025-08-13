Toe-Tally Fed Up! Rishabh Pant’s Furious Instagram Rant Reveals Injury Frustration

Rishabh Pant has not featured in any of the matches since the fourth Test of the ongoing series against England because of a fractured toe. His injury will take him out of the field for a considerable length of time. Pant went to the social media and posted that he is frustrated with the setback because he cannot move freely.

In a post on Instagram, Pant wrote, “I hate this so much” and posted a picture of his fractured toe. The fact that he could not play and support the team especially after a series that required mental and physical strength of all players was a factor that was brought out in his candid post.

Rishabh Pant Instagram Story for Toe Injury

Pant’s Heroics Despite Toe Fracture

The injury came during the fourth test in Old Trafford where he tried to execute one of his usual ramp shots against Chris Woakes. He misjudged the delivery, and was hit on the foot, and received a painful fracture, which might have laid off any cricketer weeks.

Pant came back to the crease later in the innings to score a heroic half-century. The fans, teammates, opponents and the pundits all applauded his performance and this further spread the reputation that he was a brave and a dedicated person even in situations of physical pressure. His innings was very instrumental in India drawing a nerve-wrecking match.

Series of Injuries and Perseverance

This was not the first test of grit that Pant had to go through in the series. In the third Test at Lord’s, he had sustained a finger injury while keeping but still batted to score another impressive fifty. His endurance highlighted his commitment and obligation to play despite sustaining various injuries during England tour.

Unluckily, the toe fracture injury was so bad that Pant had to miss the fifth and the last Test of the series at The Oval. India also won by six runs to draw the series 2-2 and Pant had already made his mark at the series result and team morale by his earlier contribution.

India’s Memorable Series Performance

The Test series will be recalled as one of the most competitive series in the recent years. India captain Shubman Gill made 754 runs at an average of 125.66 in five Tests, his debut Test series as the captain of the team. KL Rahul and Ravindra Jadeja also got 500+ runs demonstrating depth of the Indian batting in tough English conditions.

On the bowling front, Mohammed Siraj was the best bowler ending up with 23 wickets with a five-wicket haul in the final Test. His performance clinched the exciting Indian win at The Oval and also showed the strength of the team as a whole and as such the 2-2 draw was a measure of the Indian spirit in a foreign soil.

