Khalid Jamil Bids Farewell To Jamshedpur FC After Being Appointed India National Football Team Head Coach

Khalid Jamil Bids Farewell To Jamshedpur FC After Being Appointed India National Football Team Head Coach

Khalid Jamil quits as Jamshedpur FC coach and signs up with Indian national football team on two-year contract with AIFF. He will be in the CAFA Nations Cup debut and then take India in the vital AFC Asian Cup 2027 qualifiers against Singapore in October.

Khalid Jamil Bids Farewell To Jamshedpur FC After Being Appointed India National Football Team Head Coach (Image Credit - X)
Khalid Jamil Bids Farewell To Jamshedpur FC After Being Appointed India National Football Team Head Coach (Image Credit - X)

Published By: Ashish Rana
Published: August 13, 2025 21:41:44 IST

Indian Super League (ISL) club Jamshedpur FC confirmed on Wednesday that head coach Khalid Jamil has stepped down from his role. The official site of the ISL has announced that the veteran tactician will be the full time head coach of the Indian national football team.

Khalid Jamil Signs Two-Year Contract with AIFF

The All India Football Federation (AIFF) confirmed Khalid Jamil’s appointment on a two-year deal, with an option to extend for an additional year. It is a major milestone to Jamil and Indian football since he becomes one of the few Indian coaches to manage the senior men team.

Khalid Jamil also took Jamshedpur FC to different glorious rounds of competitions when he was in charge of the club. His achievements so far are the final of the Kalinga Super Cup 2025, semi-finals of the ISL 2024-25 and Kalinga Super Cup 2024 and the quarter-finals of the current Durand Cup.

“This is a proud moment for the club, its players, staff, fans, and the Indian football fraternity as an Indian coach takes charge to guide the nation towards AFC Asian Cup qualification to start with, a challenge we believe rests on his able shoulders,” Jamshedpur FC stated on Wednesday.

Khalid Jamil Prepares for CAFA Nations Cup

Jamil will have the Blue Tigers as his first assignment and he will be up against them in the CAFA Nations Cup. India will play host Tajikistan on August 29, IR Iran on September 1 and Afghanistan on September 4 in Group B. Such games will be his initial trial in the international arena.

In the October FIFA Window, India will have Khalid Jamil as the coach of two important AFC Asian Cup 2027 qualifying matches. The matches against Singapore on October 9 and October 14 may turn out to be decisive to the Indian continental aspirations of their new head coach.

Khalid Jamil on Leading the Blue Tigers

Jamil has asserted that he was proud and thankful to pen his AIFF contract. “I am both deeply proud and immensely privileged to have been entrusted with the responsibility of leading our national team. Over the years, I’ve had the opportunity to train Indian players, and I’ve grown to understand their strengths and weaknesses intimately.”

He further said that such lessons will inform the team on how it will prepare itself to face future challenges. “These insights will be fundamental to everything we do as we prepare for the CAFA Nations Cup and the upcoming crucial Asian Cup Qualifiers against Singapore.” Khalid Jamil has taken the hopes of a nation into an important phase.

(With Inputs From ANI)

