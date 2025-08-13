Liam Livingstone Unleashes FURY On Rashid Khan! WATCH: 26 Runs In 5 Balls In The Hundred 2025 Match

Liam Livingstone proved once more why he is one of the most feared hitters in the contemporary cricket. Playing for Birmingham Phoenix in The Hundred 2025, the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and England star hammered a blistering 69 from just 27 balls to lead his side to a thrilling win over Oval Invincibles.

26 Runs in Rashid Khan’s Five-Ball Over

The pursuit of 181 appeared to be a challenge until Livingstone changed the situation. In ball 76-80, the right handed batsman ruthlessly punished Rashid Khan. During that one over, Livingstone cut three lofting sixes and two banging boundaries and accumulated 26 runs in ruthless manner.

His ball 76 was struck to fine leg. Ball 77 was a big six over long. On Ball 78 he crashed 6 over mid-wicket. Off ball 79 between the mid-wicket and square leg was the other maximum. Ball 80 completed the carnage with a cut away four.

WATCH NOW! ⏯️ Liam Livingstone has just scored 26 runs off 5 Rashid Khan balls! 🤯#TheHundred pic.twitter.com/fstSjKPa13 — The Hundred (@thehundred) August 12, 2025

This bomb explosion totally shifted the tide in favour of Phoenix. Prior to that, the match was a very close encounter but the fireworks by Livingstone put his team in the lead and won the game with only two balls to spare.

RCB Star’s IPL 2025 Season Recap

Livingstone had not had a great IPL 2025 campaign with the bat despite his heroics in The Hundred. He was purchased by KKR in the mega auction at 8.75 crore but in 8 innings, he could only score 112 runs with a solitary half-century. His presence however balanced the side that would make history.

This year RCB won their first IPL title after 18 years. They beat Punjab Kings in a nail-biting final and the Bengaluru team kept their cool to beat them by six runs at the Narendra Modi Stadium on July 3.

Jesse Ryder Applauds RCB’s Historic Triumph

The franchise won the title and one of the former players of the RCB, Jesse Ryder, was quick to congratulate the team. “I was super excited for them, you know. Congrats to the RCB boys for that,” Ryder said, acknowledging the magnitude of the achievement.

He also made some references to the emotional response of Virat Kohli when he finally won the trophy. “Yeah, well obviously we all saw how emotional he was about the win. Obviously it meant a lot to him, so congrats to him for finally getting a win,” Ryder remarked.

India’s Young Guns Shine in England Series

Ryder also commended the just concluded performance of India in the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy in England. He highlighted the contributions from emerging talents, noting, “The young team, I guess they did pretty well. A lot of the guys scoring runs and stuff like that, so I think the future’s looking pretty bright for India.”

At least, in the meantime, the attack of Livingstone on Rashid Khan will be one of the highlights of The Hundred 2025 and it will serve as a reminder of how devastating he can be once he is warmed up.

