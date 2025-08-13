Shubman Gill’s Rise: BCCI Sends Strong Message Ahead Of Asia Cup 2025, Impacting Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav?

The cricket leadership in India has assumed a new form as there are three different captains in the different forms. Shubman Gill will lead Test, Suryakumar Yadav will be the T20I captain and Rohit Sharma will be the ODI captain. However, there are increasing rumours that Rohit will walk out before the 2027 World Cup.

Shubman Gill in the Frame for Bigger Role

Gill, the test captain, failed to make the 2024 T20 world cup team. However, his scorching pace-more than 750 runs in five Tests against England-qualifies him as a front-runner to be selected in the limited-overs team as well. It is even reported that he could be in contention to become the vice-captain before the Asia Cup.

Former BCCI selector Devang Gandhi made his comments. “Split captaincy doesn’t work in India in the long run,” he said. Gandhi made the similarity between the rise of Gill and the career of Virat Kohli under MS Dhoni by saying that the captaincy temperament of Gill is impressive and opportune.

Gandhi further stated, “Gill has built an aura similar to what Virat had in 2017. Virat is the product of MS Dhoni. Gill is also in his prime just as Virat is. He has also responded to being a captain just like Virat. Ajit Agarkar has been very far sighted in appointing Gill as Test captain. There’s no reason why he should not give Gill a leadership role in T20. The messaging has to be clear about who takes over after Surya.”

Split Captaincy Debate in Indian Cricket

Highlighting the challenges, Gandhi said, “Unlike other countries, split captaincy doesn’t work in India in the long run because you crave stability in the thought process. When you have a prolific all-format player leading in one format, it becomes difficult not to hand him the same responsibility in the other formats.”

He pointed out that Gill has been a successful batter as well as in leadership roles in IPL. This consistency would support the case to expand his mandate to Tests especially with a big event like the Asia Cup 2025 coming up.

ICC Recognition for Shubman Gill

Irrespective of the captaincy debate, Shubman Gill was awarded the ICC Men Player of the Month in July 2025, as he had torn England apart in the series. The official announcement by ICC noted that he beat Ben Stokes of England and Wiaan Mulder of South Africa to win the award.

The 25-year old had amassed 567 runs at an astonishing average of 94.50 in three Tests in the month. This encompassed a double century and two-hundreds and this was one of the most unforgettable debut series as an Indian Test captain.

Gill Reflects on Milestone Achievement

Speaking on the recognition, Gill said, “It feels great to be named the ICC Player of the Month for July. This time it holds a lot more significance since it has come for my performances during my first Test series as captain.”

He added, “The double ton in Birmingham is obviously something I will cherish forever and will be one of the highlights of my tour to England.” His performances have not only bolstered his credentials, but also indicated a bigger role in the Indian cricket future as a leader.

