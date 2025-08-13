Corbin Bosch Punished by ICC for Breach Of Code Of Conduct In 2nd T20I vs Australia: Here’s Why

South African all-rounder Corbin Bosch has been sanctioned by the International Cricket Council (ICC) following an incident in the second T20I against Australia at Marrara Cricket Ground, Darwin. Bosch bowled Ben Dwarshuis in the 17 th over and threw his arm down the dugout in a vigorous appeal.

Corbin Bosch Breaches ICC Code of Conduct

The ICC found Corbin Bosch guilty on the premise of breaching Article 2.5 of the Code of Conduct of players and player support personnel. This section dwells on using language, actions or gestures that belittle or may give rise to an aggressive response of the batter upon dismissal during an International Match.

The celebratory gesture shown by Bosch was considered to be unnecessary and could lead to an angry confrontation. The Proteas cricketer pleaded guilty to the charge, and therefore the ICC came up with a sanction.

The officials of the match gave him one demerit point, a penalty that is equivalent to the level-one violation of the code. Corbin Bosch will now have the point on his record and this is effective within a 24-month period.

Dewald Brevis Steals the Show with Record-Breaking Century

Although the disciplinary news was on the top of the headlines, the real star of the evening was Dewald Brevis. His undefeated 125 off only 56 balls turned around the innings of South Africa after a wobbly beginning and took the tally to a daunting 218/7.

It was the fewest balls taken to reach a century by Brevis, who became the youngest men T20I centurion in South African history. It also became the second-quickest T20I century in the history of the national cricket and the highest individual T20I score by a Proteas batsman.

Proteas Bowlers Seal Comfortable Victory

The response by Australia got off to a promising start as Tim David smashed his way to a fifty off 24 balls. Things however ended up fizzling out as Gerald Bosch and Kwena Maphaka ran through the middle order with three wickets each.

Hosts were dismissed to 165 and South Africa won by 53 runs. The outcome put the series at 1-1 to have an all-or-nothing finisher in Cairns this Saturday, August 16.

Decider Looms Before ODI Series

The T20I series is in the balance and the two teams will be looking to land the last blow in Cairns. The ODI part of the tour will start on August 19 and another episode of the rivalry between Australia and South Africa will be awaited.

