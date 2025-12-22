LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
bangladesh india vs pakistan Abhishek Sharma Bangladesh violence donald trump bangladesh elections Car Bomb Explosion asim munir bangladesh india vs pakistan Abhishek Sharma Bangladesh violence donald trump bangladesh elections Car Bomb Explosion asim munir bangladesh india vs pakistan Abhishek Sharma Bangladesh violence donald trump bangladesh elections Car Bomb Explosion asim munir bangladesh india vs pakistan Abhishek Sharma Bangladesh violence donald trump bangladesh elections Car Bomb Explosion asim munir
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
bangladesh india vs pakistan Abhishek Sharma Bangladesh violence donald trump bangladesh elections Car Bomb Explosion asim munir bangladesh india vs pakistan Abhishek Sharma Bangladesh violence donald trump bangladesh elections Car Bomb Explosion asim munir bangladesh india vs pakistan Abhishek Sharma Bangladesh violence donald trump bangladesh elections Car Bomb Explosion asim munir bangladesh india vs pakistan Abhishek Sharma Bangladesh violence donald trump bangladesh elections Car Bomb Explosion asim munir
LIVE TV
Home > Sports > Top 5 Bowlers Fastest To 300 ODI Wickets: From Brett Lee To Lasith Malinga, Check Who All Make It To The List

Top 5 Bowlers Fastest To 300 ODI Wickets: From Brett Lee To Lasith Malinga, Check Who All Make It To The List

From Brett Lee to Lasith Malinga, here we take a look at the bowlers fastest to 300 ODI wickets

Brett Lee. (Photo Credits: X)
Brett Lee. (Photo Credits: X)

Published By: Somya Kapoor
Published: December 22, 2025 16:45:31 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Top 5 Bowlers Fastest To 300 ODI Wickets: From Brett Lee To Lasith Malinga, Check Who All Make It To The List

You Might Be Interested In

Picking 300 wickets at any level isn’t a cake walk for any bowler. But there are players who have stamped authority and have achieved the milestone in their careers. Here we take a look at the top five bowlers fastest to 300 ODI wickets.

Brett Lee (Australia)

Known for his express pace, Australia’s Brett Lee tops the list. Lee got his 300th wicket against West Indies at St George’s in 2008 while playing his 171st match. The pacer got rid of Daren Sammy to pick his 300th wicket. 

You Might Be Interested In

Waqar Younis (Pakistan)

Former Pakistan captain Waqar Younis was known for his swing bowling and has rattled many batting units. The right-arm pacer achieved the feat during the match against South Africa in March 2000 in Sharjah which also turned to be his 186th match. Waqar returned with figures of 2/39 in 8 overs. 

Glenn McGrath (Australia)

Australia’s legendary fast bowler Glenn McGrath achieved the feat in his 200th match while playing against Pakistan in Melbourne in February 2005. McGrath picked up three wickets for 34 runs in 10 overs. 

Muthiah Muralidaran (Sri Lanka)

Sri Lankan legend Muthiah Muralidaran is next in the tally. The right-arm spinner picked his 300th wicket while playing his 202nd game. Murali was up against England in Sydney in January 2003 and removed James Anderson to bag his 300th scalp.

Lasith Malinga (Sri Lanka)

Another Sri Lankan in the list is Lasith Malinga. The pacer popularly known for his sling action, picked up his 30tth wicket in his 203rd match while playing against India in Colombo in August 2017. Malinga got Virat Kohli’s wicket. 

Also Read: Pakistan’s U-19 Team Gets Brutally Trolled For Dancing To Banned ‘Dhurandhar’ Song After Winning Asia Cup: ‘Why Are They Walking, Breathing Indian?’

First published on: Dec 22, 2025 4:45 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

You Might Be Interested In
Tags: Brett leeCricketGlenn McGrathLasith MalingaWaqar Younis

RELATED News

Pakistan’s U-19 Team Gets Brutally Trolled For Dancing To Banned ‘Dhurandhar’ Song After Winning Asia Cup: ‘Why Are They Walking, Breathing Indian?’

After Shocking T20 WC 2026 Snub, When Will Shubman Gill Return To Action? Star Batter To Play His Next On…

‘Australia Mein Khelna Sabse Difficult Hai, Aap England Ko…’: Rohit Sharma Takes Savage Dig At ENG After Ben Stokes-Led Side Loses Ashes Series | WATCH

From 35 Years of Racing to Dakar 2026: The Journey of aerpace Racer Sanjay Takale

Anthony Taylor Throws Bottle At India’s Neeraj Goyat After He Refuses Handshake; Here’s What Happened | WATCH

LATEST NEWS

Pakistan And Bangladesh May Move Toward Mutual Defence Agreement, Here’s Why India Needs To Worry As Deal Gains Momentum

Shimla Shocker: Doctor Assaults Patient At IGMC | Watch Viral Video

‘Desh ke andar do namune hai’: Yogi Adityanath Targets Rahul Gandhi, Akhilesh Yadav Over Codeine Syrup Case

CAT 2025 Results To Be Declared Soon: How And Where To Download Your Scorecard, All Details Inside

Another Obscene MMS leaked: Why So Many MMS Are Getting Leaked, Tips To Keep Your Private Moments Safe

‘Sorry Mummy Papa’: Engineering Girl Commits Suicide, Note Reflects Exam Stress, Family Expectations And Guilt

Dhurandhar Makes Dhoom in Pakistan: Ranveer Singh, Akshaye Khanna Starrer Becomes Most Pirated Film With Over 2 Million Downloads Despite Ban

Anubhav Mohanty: Odisha’s Superstar Continues to Redefine Stardom Across Cinema and Public Life

PAN-Aadhaar Linking: How To Link Before Your Card Turns Inoperative | Explained

Chia Seeds Nutrition and Uses: A Complete Guide

Top 5 Bowlers Fastest To 300 ODI Wickets: From Brett Lee To Lasith Malinga, Check Who All Make It To The List

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Top 5 Bowlers Fastest To 300 ODI Wickets: From Brett Lee To Lasith Malinga, Check Who All Make It To The List

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Top 5 Bowlers Fastest To 300 ODI Wickets: From Brett Lee To Lasith Malinga, Check Who All Make It To The List
Top 5 Bowlers Fastest To 300 ODI Wickets: From Brett Lee To Lasith Malinga, Check Who All Make It To The List
Top 5 Bowlers Fastest To 300 ODI Wickets: From Brett Lee To Lasith Malinga, Check Who All Make It To The List
Top 5 Bowlers Fastest To 300 ODI Wickets: From Brett Lee To Lasith Malinga, Check Who All Make It To The List

QUICK LINKS