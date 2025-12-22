Top 5 Bowlers Fastest To 300 ODI Wickets: From Brett Lee To Lasith Malinga, Check Who All Make It To The List

Picking 300 wickets at any level isn’t a cake walk for any bowler. But there are players who have stamped authority and have achieved the milestone in their careers. Here we take a look at the top five bowlers fastest to 300 ODI wickets.

Brett Lee (Australia)

Known for his express pace, Australia’s Brett Lee tops the list. Lee got his 300th wicket against West Indies at St George’s in 2008 while playing his 171st match. The pacer got rid of Daren Sammy to pick his 300th wicket.

Waqar Younis (Pakistan)

Former Pakistan captain Waqar Younis was known for his swing bowling and has rattled many batting units. The right-arm pacer achieved the feat during the match against South Africa in March 2000 in Sharjah which also turned to be his 186th match. Waqar returned with figures of 2/39 in 8 overs.

Glenn McGrath (Australia)

Australia’s legendary fast bowler Glenn McGrath achieved the feat in his 200th match while playing against Pakistan in Melbourne in February 2005. McGrath picked up three wickets for 34 runs in 10 overs.

Muthiah Muralidaran (Sri Lanka)

Sri Lankan legend Muthiah Muralidaran is next in the tally. The right-arm spinner picked his 300th wicket while playing his 202nd game. Murali was up against England in Sydney in January 2003 and removed James Anderson to bag his 300th scalp.

Lasith Malinga (Sri Lanka)

Another Sri Lankan in the list is Lasith Malinga. The pacer popularly known for his sling action, picked up his 30tth wicket in his 203rd match while playing against India in Colombo in August 2017. Malinga got Virat Kohli’s wicket.

