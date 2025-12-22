LIVE TV
Pakistan's U-19 Team Gets Brutally Trolled For Dancing To Banned 'Dhurandhar' Song After Winning Asia Cup: 'Why Are They Walking, Breathing Indian?'

Despite being banned in Pakistan and parts of the Gulf, Ranveer Singh–Akshaye Khanna’s Dhurandhar found an unlikely moment of fame as Pakistan’s U19 cricket team celebrated their Asia Cup win by dancing to its hit song “Fasla,” sparking viral reactions online.

Pakistan Cricketers Dance To ‘Dhurandhar’ Song After U19 Asia Cup Final Victory (PHOTO: X)

Published By: Ashish Kumar Singh
Last updated: December 22, 2025 16:11:52 IST

Ranveer Singh and Akshaye Khanna’s film ‘Dhurandhar’ has gained popularity across India since its release in theatres. People can’t stop talking about it, not just at home, but all over the world.

But here’s the twist: Pakistan and a few Gulf countries banned the movie, saying it paints Pakistan in a bad light. Funny thing is, the film’s soundtrack didn’t get the memo. The songs have slipped right through those borders.

Pakistan U19 Team Dances to Banned Film Dhurandhar

And then, there was this wild, almost comic moment after the Under-19 Asia Cup final in Dubai.

Pakistan had just steamrolled India by 191 runs, snagging their first-ever U19 Asia Cup trophy. The players went all out, celebrating, dancing to a hit from ‘Dhurandhar’, the very movie they’re not supposed to watch back home.

The Asian Cricket Council put up a clip on social media: Pakistan’s young cricketers, grinning ear to ear, busting moves on the field. And blasting in the background? “Fasla (FA9LA),” the track that kicks off Akshaye Khanna’s big entrance in the film.

Pakistan Beats India in U19 Asia Cup

Bahraini rapper Flipparachi and DJ Outlaw cooked up something special with that song. It’s gone global; those catchy beats and the Baloch-inspired dance steps have taken over social media. Now, even cricket celebrations are getting in on the action.

As for the final itself, Pakistan put on a show. The match happened on December 21, 2025, at the ICC Academy in Dubai. From the start, Pakistan looked in control.

Their opener, Sameer Minhas, just went off, 172 runs from 113 balls, peppered with boundaries and sixes. Ahmed Hussain added a solid half-century. Usman Khan chipped in with a quick 35.

India never really got going in the chase. Only Vaibhav Suryavanshi put up a fight, but the rest fell away. India folded for 156, and Pakistan walked away with a huge win and the trophy.

First published on: Dec 22, 2025 4:00 PM IST
QUICK LINKS