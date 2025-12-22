‘Australia Mein Khelna Sabse Difficult Hai, Aap England Ko…’: Rohit Sharma Takes Savage Dig At ENG After Ben Stokes-Led Side Loses Ashes Series | WATCH

Former India captain Rohit Sharma took a dig at the England team after the English side lost their third Ashes match and the series in Adelaide.

Rohit, who attended an event in Gurugram on Sunday afternoon where, while addressing a gathering of people, he said, “Australia mein khelna sabse difficult hai, aap England ko puch he sakte ho (playing in Australia is the most difficult, you can ask England about it).”

Rohit Sharma said : “Playing in Australia is the most difficult you can ask England about it.” 😭😂🔥 bRO just owned England and @TheBarmyArmy 🤣😆🙏 pic.twitter.com/qvXQWMQNe3 — 𝐑𝐮𝐬𝐡𝐢𝐢𝐢⁴⁵ (@rushiii_12) December 21, 2025







India showed dominance in Tour DownUnder after winning the series twice on the trot. They first won during 2018-19 tour and then in 2020-21.

Australia have already won the Ashes series after defeating England in the first three matches and are now eyeing a place in the WTC final. The home side rode on an exceptional hundred from Alex Carey to post 370 in the first innings. However, England did put up a fight in their first innings but were bowled out for 286 with captain Ben Stokes top-scoring with 83. Jofra Archer also struck a fifty.

The Aussies then put up another brilliant show with the bat in the second innings as they put 349 on the board after Travis Head hammered 170 and then bowled out the opposition for 352 to win the match by 82 runs.

The two sides will now face each other in Melbourne for the fourth Test scheduled to begin on December 26.

