Home > Sports > WTC Points Table: Check Updated Rankings After New Zealand Defeats West Indies

Expert opinion points to India needing to get to a points percentage of about 60 percent to be in a position to contest for a top two finish, which underlines the hard trip through the competition that is the WTC cycle.

Team New Zealand Celebrating (Image Credit: ANI)
Team New Zealand Celebrating (Image Credit: ANI)

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Published: December 22, 2025 12:55:17 IST

New Zealand’s victory over the West Indies in the third and final Test at Mount Maunganui by a huge margin of 323 runs has lifted the country to second place in the ICC World Test Championship 2025-27 points table, thus securing the series 2-0 and making a powerful beginning in the WTC cycle. Openers Tom Latham and Devon Conway, who both scored centuries in the first and second innings, were among the players who contributed significantly to the Black Caps’ strong performance that not only won the match for them but also moved their team up the rankings above India and South Africa. This early season victory has set them up as a ‘serious’ WTC final 2027 candidates, which is the hallmark of a remarkable revival for the team.

Updated WTC Points Table

The new WTC standings reflect that New Zealand has now climbed to the second notch with an impressive winning percentage, just trailing behind the leaders Australia, who have not lost any match so far. Australia are still on the top with a points percentage of 100, while New Zealand enjoy quite a high PCT above the majority of their competitors. South Africa and Sri Lanka complete the list of top teams, while the traditional test powers like India have moved down the queue. At present, India stands at sixth place in the ranking with a points percentage that is significantly lower than that of the top teams, thus leading them to face a more challenging scenario to be a part of the WTC final.

Team India’s Rank In WTC Points Table

To put it simply, India needs a miracle to reach the World Test Championship final. The next series consists of a good blend of home and away matches besides the matches against Sri Lanka and New Zealand, and the five match series at home against Australia which are the major ones. India has to win several times and also not lose in order to raise their percentage significantly. Expert opinion points to India needing to get to a points percentage of about 60 percent to be in a position to contest for a top two finish, which underlines the hard trip through the competition that is the WTC cycle.

First published on: Dec 22, 2025 12:55 PM IST
