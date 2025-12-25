Top 5 Bowlers Quickest To 200 ODI Wickets: From Mitchell Starc To Mohammed Shami, Check Who Are The Other Players In The List

The bowlers have rattled the opposition with some fine piece of bowling on numerous instances and there have been players who have achieved different milestones during the course. Here we take a look at the bowlers quickest to 200 ODI wickets.

Mitchell Starc (Australia)

Mitchell Starc. (Photo Credits: X) Mitchell Starc. (Photo Credits: X)

Australia fast bowler Mitchell Starc, famous for his lightning pace, tops the list. The left-arm speedster took his 200th ODI wicket against Zimbabwe in Townsville in 2022. He reached this milestone in just 102 matches, showcasing his consistency and wicket-taking ability.

Saqlain Mushtaq (Pakistan)

Next on the list is Pakistan’s legendary spinner Saqlain Mushtaq. He achieved his 200th ODI wicket against South Africa in Nottingham during his 104th match back in 1995. Known for his clever variations and sharp spin, Saqlain made this milestone look effortless.

Mohammed Shami (India)

Mohammed Shami (PHOTO: X) Mohammed Shami (PHOTO: X)

India’s pace ace Mohammed Shami reached his 200th ODI wicket while playing against Bangladesh in Dubai in 2025. Shami achieved this feat in his 104th match, proving himself as one of India’s most reliable and deadly fast bowlers.

Trent Boult (New Zealand)

Trent Boult. (Photo Credits: X) Trent Boult. (Photo Credits: X)

New Zealand’s left-arm fast bowler Trent Boult joined the 200-wicket club during a match against Bangladesh in Chennai in 2023. Boult took 107 matches to reach the milestone, showing his skill and consistency in international cricket.

Brett Lee (Australia)

Brett Lee. (Photo Credits: X) Brett Lee. (Photo Credits: X)

Another Australian speedster on the list is Brett Lee. He took 112 matches to claim his 200th ODI wicket, which came against England at The Oval in 2005. Lee was known for his sheer pace and ability to trouble batsmen across the world.

