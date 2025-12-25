‘This Isn’t Net Practice’: Former India Spinner Reacts To Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma Notching Up Centuries In Vijay Hazare Trophy

Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma are back in action as the two players are featuring in the on-going Vijay Hazare Trophy for their respective sides and hit individual tons in the their first appearance after a big gap. Former India spinner Harbhajan Singh has lauded the two Indian batters for joining the state teams and explained how it boosts the confidence of young players in the side.

“It’s good to see, really good to see, that big players are also turning up for tournaments like these. When you go and play alongside domestic players, obviously it boosts their confidence as well. Kohli going into Delhi’s dressing room is obviously a big, big learning experience for all those kids sitting there. It’s a huge lesson for them to see what Kohli does,” he said.

“Similarly, Rohit Sharma has gone into Mumbai’s dressing room. Although Mumbai has always been a very big team and has won a lot, I still feel that Kohli playing and Rohit playing is, in itself, a very big thing,” he added.

The World Cup-winning spinner also pointed that scoring hundreds at any level is not an easy task and credited both Rohit and Virat for their performances.

“And both of them are scoring runs, which is a good sign. It doesn’t matter who you are playing against, but what matters are the conditions on the ground. This isn’t net practice. Scoring a hundred here is a big deal in itself. It becomes a habit, a good habit. When you know how to score runs, when you know how to make hundreds, that’s a good habit to have. It doesn’t matter whether you are playing domestic cricket, international cricket, or even fewer matches, because that same thing is what you carry forward. And for them today, this is a really big thing,” he further said.

Kohli and Rohit continued their good form in white-ball cricket during the Vijay Hazare Trophy fixtures.

