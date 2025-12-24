LIVE TV
EXCLUSIVE | LSG's New Recruit Naman Tiwari Calls Virat Kohli His Dream Wicket: 'Want To Be Known For My Performance, Not Fan Moments'

In an exclusive chat with NewsX.com, LSG's new recruit Naman Tiwari talked about his conversations with Jasprit Bumrah and Virat Kohli and his massive IPL auction bid.

Naman Tiwari With Virat Kohli. (Photo Credits: X)

Published By: Somya Kapoor
Last updated: December 24, 2025 18:53:11 IST

“I want people to know me because of my performance,” said a very confident Naman Tiwari who was recently recruited by Lucknow Super Giants during the IPL 2026 auction for a sum of INR 1 Cr. After making a name for himself at the U19 level, the left-handed pacer is now aiming to get recognition at the highest level.

In an exclusive conversation with NewsX.com, Tiwari talked about his IPL auction bid, becoming a part of LSG and his chat with Virat Kohli. 

Excerpts.

How does it feel to become a part of such big franchise?

It feels really good to join such a big franchise. LSG is a strong team with big players and good performances. This is a big platform, and if you do well here, you can reach the next level. My only plan is to perform well whenever I get a chance and contribute to the team. So, after getting picked in this edition, I feel very lucky and thankful for this opportunity. 

You have also been a part of Rajasthan Royals as a net bowler. Tell us about that experience.

I was with Rajasthan Royals for two years as a net bowler. I travelled with the team during the COVID season. I was very young at that time, around 16 or 17. The atmosphere was very good, and I learned a lot. Overall, that was also a very good experience. 

You started as a batter but made a shift to bowling. Can you explain the reason?

I started my cricket journey as a batter. But in the academy, I didn’t get many chances to bat. I started watching bowlers more and got interested in fast bowling. When I saw fast bowlers hitting the stumps and batters getting uncomfortable, I found it fascinating. Initially, I was not very fast, but with training, practice, fitness, and discipline, my pace improved.



You got a chance to meet Jasprit Bumrah. Can you tell us about the conversation you had with him?

I met Jasprit Bumrah Sir during a high-performance camp at the NCA. I asked him about bowling yorkers, mindset, and how to compete at the highest level. After our conversation, I wrote down everything in my phone. I still try to follow those lessons. I believe in hard work, strong ethics, and sacrifice. I write notes every day because I want to learn continuously. 



You also got an opportunity to meet Virat Kohli. How was the experience?

Virat Kohli is my idol and dream wicket. I met him briefly. For me, there is a difference between meeting and talking. I want people to know me because of my performance, not because I am a fan. Fan moments are natural, but my focus is always on improving as a cricketer.



Lastly, you were part of the group scheduled to travel to South Africa for training, but now that you’ve been called up for the Vijay Hazare Trophy, what is the current status of that trip?

There was a proposal to go to South Africa, and BCCI has approved it. But, I will miss that trip because of domestic commitments. I have been called-up for the Vijay Hazare Trophy.

Also Read: Pakistan Fans Labelled As ‘Shameless’ And ‘ Disgraceful’ For Booing Vaibhav Suryavanshi, 14-Year-Old Impresses Internet By Gracefully Ignoring Them

First published on: Dec 24, 2025 6:37 PM IST
Tags: IPL 2026IPL 2026 AuctionLucknow Super GiantsNaman Tiwari

