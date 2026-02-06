IND vs ENG U19 Final: ‘This Is Just the Beginning’ — Ayush Mhatre’s Childhood Coach on India’s Historic Sixth World Cup Title | EXCLUSIVE

India’s Under-19 team created history in Harare by winning a record sixth World Cup title after defeating England in the final. Riding on a dominant batting display from Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, captain Ayush Mhatre, and a late flourish from Kanishk Chouhan, India posted a mammoth 411/9 in 50 overs.

In reply, England fought hard to stay in contention, but the pressure of the steep target proved too much. They were eventually bowled out for 311, handing India a comprehensive 100-run victory. Caleb Falconer’s century went in vain as Mhatre led his side to another historic triumph.

Speaking exclusively to NewsX, Ayush Mhatre’s childhood coach, Prashant Shetty, praised the team’s outstanding performance throughout the tournament.

“Congratulations to Team India and all the players. It was a remarkable campaign. We remained unbeaten, dominated consistently, and truly deserved to win the title. I am extremely happy and proud of the boys,” he said.

Calling the achievement a milestone, Shetty added, “Winning the sixth title is historic, but my message to my students is simple — this is just the beginning. Learn from these players: their work ethic, discipline, dignity, and the way they handled success. If they follow these values, I am confident they will enjoy successful careers and take Indian cricket forward.”

𝗖.𝗛.𝗔.𝗠.𝗣.𝗜.𝗢.𝗡.𝗦 🏆 Congratulations to India U19 on winning the ICC Men’s U19 World Cup 2026 👏👏 Their historic 6⃣th title 🫡 Take. A. Bow 🙇 Scorecard ▶️ https://t.co/hisult7mtv #U19WorldCup pic.twitter.com/5a0Pf4wpTw — BCCI (@BCCI) February 6, 2026

The right-handed batter had gone through a difficult phase with the bat, struggling to score runs. However, he turned things around in the semifinal and the final, where he scored half-centuries in both matches. Shetty explained the advice he gives to his student when things are not going well and the pressure is high.

“Ayush’s form may have looked a little down at times, but he delivered when it mattered the most — in both the semifinal and the final. I always tell him to keep watching his own videos and stay positive. He has performed exceptionally well in domestic cricket, especially in last year’s Vijay Hazare Trophy, and has scored big hundreds against strong teams. If he can do it at the domestic and league level, he can certainly do it here as well. I just told him, as a captain, he will have to take on more responsibility — that was the only thing left,” the coach explained.

Congratulations to the U-19 Indian team for lifting the World Cup once again. Our domination in the age group cricket and beyond continues. Well done to the whole squad and the support staff. 👏🇮🇳 — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) February 6, 2026

Shetty also lavished praise on Vaibhav Sooryavanshi who hammered a record-breaking 175 off 80 deliveries in the final.

“Getting a century in the final shows Vaibhav Sooryavanshi’s temperament and character. When you look at this batting group — Ayush Mhatre, Vaibhav, Aaron George, Vihaan Malhotra, Kanishk Chouhan— it’s a very promising unit. I truly believe we will see them doing very well.”

3⃣ Fifties and 1⃣ Hundred For his staggering impact with the bat, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi is named the Player of the Tournament at the #U19WorldCup 2026 👌👌 Updates ▶️ https://t.co/hisult6ODX pic.twitter.com/hqMQZB0LrO — BCCI (@BCCI) February 6, 2026

The coach believes that the boys have successfully crossed the first stage, but he feels this is only the beginning of their journey. From this point on, he says that adaptability and innovation will be very important. The players must be ready to adjust to new situations and find smarter ways to improve and move forward.

“Challenges will always be there. At every level, they will have to prove themselves again and again. Some of these boys can go on to play for India A and push for the next level. The key is adaptability and innovation — they must keep improving and evolving their game. They already understand that it’s not just about reaching the next level, but about staying there and performing consistently, just like they did in India U19,” he said.

“Their first goal was to perform at the U19 level, and they succeeded. If and when they get opportunities at the senior level, the same mindset will be required — adapt, improve, and deliver,” he added.

1⃣5⃣ fours & 1⃣5⃣ sixes A marathon knock by Vaibhav Sooryavanshi on a grand stage 👏👏 India U19 283/3 after 30 overs. Updates ▶️ https://t.co/hisult7mtv #U19WorldCup pic.twitter.com/NL2r2ux1lT — BCCI (@BCCI) February 6, 2026

The youngster is also part of the Chennai Super Kings in the IPL, but the coach is confident that the glamour that comes with IPL will not become a distraction for him. He believes the player is focused, disciplined, and understands the importance of staying grounded and concentrating on his game.

“Regarding IPL and the glamour that comes with it, especially with Chennai Super Kings, I wasn’t too worried. His family values are very strong. I only spoke to his father once, and we were confident that distractions wouldn’t creep in. Everything happened very quickly — as soon as the news came, he had to join the team. After that, there were no distractions at all. Cricket has always been his priority, and we didn’t need to remind him much.”

“You have to respect the game, focus on your work, and give your best wherever you play. His motivation was clear — not just to get a chance, but to perform wherever he went,” the coach concluded.

