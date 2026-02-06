U19 World Cup 2026: From Most Sixes to Highest Individual Score — List of Records Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Broke During IND vs ENG Final

India batter Vaibhav Sooryavanshi went all guns blazing against England in the U19 world Cup 2026 final as he smashed 175 off just 80 deliveries in Harare on Friday. Opting to bat first, India lost opener Aaron George early in the innings but Sooryavanshi along with captain Ayush Mhtare stitched a 142-run stand for the second wicket.

Mhatre notched up his second fifty on the trot in the tournament while Sooryavanshi got to his hundred. Later, Kanish Chouhan’s late surge helped India go past the 400-run mark as the Ayush Mhatre-led side posted 411/9 in 50 overs.

Sooryvanshi, during the course of his knock surpassed some massive records.

Vaibhav scored his century in just 55 balls. This is the second fastest hundred in the history of the U-19 World Cup. Sooryavanshi is just behind Australian Will Malajczuk, who took 51 deliveries against Japan.

Bigger the stage 🤝 Bigger the impact 🫡 Vaibhav Sooryavanshi with a record-breaking outing 👏 Updates ▶️ https://t.co/hisult6ODX #U19WorldCup pic.twitter.com/ZqS2BaddWo — BCCI (@BCCI) February 6, 2026







The aggressive left-handed batter became only the third Indian batter to score a hundred in the U19 World Cup final. Unmukt Chand had achieved against Australia in 2012 while Manjot Kalra did it against the same opposition in 2018.

1⃣7⃣5⃣ runs

8⃣0⃣ balls

1⃣5⃣ fours & 1⃣5⃣ sixes A marathon knock by Vaibhav Sooryavanshi on a grand stage 👏👏 India U19 283/3 after 30 overs. Updates ▶️ https://t.co/hisult7mtv #U19WorldCup pic.twitter.com/NL2r2ux1lT — BCCI (@BCCI) February 6, 2026







Sooryavanshi also set a new record by hitting 15 sixes in a single innings, the highest in the tournament’s history while he hit the fastest 150 in U19 cricket, reaching the milestone in just 71 balls.

𝗛.𝗨.𝗡.𝗗.𝗥.𝗘.𝗗 💯 Cometh the hour, cometh Vaibhav Sooryavanshi 👏 He smashes a 55-ball century in the #U19WorldCup Final 🫡 Updates ▶️ https://t.co/hisult7mtv pic.twitter.com/vNZY4ZoLJ3 — BCCI (@BCCI) February 6, 2026







His score of 175 in now the highest individual score in a final of an ICC tournament. Sooryavanshi surpassed Travis Head’s 137 off 120 deliveries.

175 (80) in the U19 WC final, 15 fours and 15 sixes with 85.7% of his runs in boundaries. That’s absurd. This is a follow up to his 68(33) in the semis chasing a 300+ target. Vaibhav has owned the big stage like he’s born for it. A prodigy with serious big match temperament.… pic.twitter.com/uIUEe9XXsO — Ashwin 🇮🇳 (@ashwinravi99) February 6, 2026







He also became the youngest centurion in the history of the tournament.

