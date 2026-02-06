LIVE TV
Home > Sports > U19 World Cup 2026 | IND vs ENG: Fans Erupt on X as Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Smashes 55-Ball Century in Final

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi was on song in the final of the U19 World Cup 2026 against England as he hammered a 55-ball hundred in Harare.

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi hit 175 off 80. (Photo Credits: BCCI/X)

Published By: Somya Kapoor
Last updated: February 6, 2026 15:42:44 IST

India star batter Vaibhav Sooryavanshi looked in red-hot form as he struck a stunning hundred against England in the U19 World Cup 2026 final in Harare on Friday. Opting to bat first, India suffered an early blow after opener Aaron George was dismissed early in the innings for 9 off 11.

Sooryavanshi was then joined by captain Ayush Mhatre who came into this match on the back of a brilliant half-century in the semifinal clash against Afghanistan. The two took the onus on themselves and stitched a partnership of 122 runs for the second wicket.

While Mhatre was eventually undone for 53 off 51, Vaibhav continued his ruthless display of batting and notched up a ton in the all-important final. During the course of his innings, Sooryavanshi also became only the third Indian to score a hundred in the final of the U19 World Cup joining Unmukt Chand and Manjot Kalra in the tally.

He was eventually dismissed for 175 off 80 deliveries after being caught behind. 

First published on: Feb 6, 2026 3:11 PM IST
ind vs engU19 World Cup 2026 FinalVaibhav Sooryavanshi

