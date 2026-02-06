U19 World Cup 2026 | IND vs ENG: Fans Erupt on X as Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Smashes 55-Ball Century in Final

India star batter Vaibhav Sooryavanshi looked in red-hot form as he struck a stunning hundred against England in the U19 World Cup 2026 final in Harare on Friday. Opting to bat first, India suffered an early blow after opener Aaron George was dismissed early in the innings for 9 off 11.

Sooryavanshi was then joined by captain Ayush Mhatre who came into this match on the back of a brilliant half-century in the semifinal clash against Afghanistan. The two took the onus on themselves and stitched a partnership of 122 runs for the second wicket.

𝗛.𝗨.𝗡.𝗗.𝗥.𝗘.𝗗 💯 Cometh the hour, cometh Vaibhav Sooryavanshi 👏 He smashes a 55-ball century in the #U19WorldCup Final 🫡 Updates ▶️ https://t.co/hisult7mtv pic.twitter.com/vNZY4ZoLJ3 — BCCI (@BCCI) February 6, 2026







A strong start in the final as Vaibhav Sooryavanshi gets to a 32-ball 5️⃣0️⃣ 👏 He also brings up a 50-run partnership with captain Ayush Mhatre 👌 India U19 are 89/1 after 11 overs. Updates ▶️ https://t.co/hisult7mtv#U19WorldCup pic.twitter.com/DKly0D04T4 — BCCI (@BCCI) February 6, 2026







Vaibhav Sooryavanshi got his biopic even before he was born: pic.twitter.com/quCa23mLut — Xavier Uncle (@xavierunclelite) February 6, 2026







Vaibhav Sooryavanshi is a huge problem for at least 20 years, what a talent 🤯 — sam (@_sammillward) February 6, 2026







Vaibhav Sooryavanshi shouldn’t be playing age group cricket anymore. He’s cut above the rest and needs to be challenged regularly at a higher level… — Akshay Natarajan (@akshaynatarajan) February 6, 2026







Vaibhav Sooryavanshi. I have never seen anyone with such hitting ability at such a young age. He his winning India the cup here #U19WorldCup — Dodda Ganesh | ದೊಡ್ಡ ಗಣೇಶ್ (@doddaganesha) February 6, 2026













Someone arrest Vaibhav Sooryavanshi right now. This violence on the field against the English bowlers is X-rated! — Iceland Cricket (@icelandcricket) February 6, 2026







While Mhatre was eventually undone for 53 off 51, Vaibhav continued his ruthless display of batting and notched up a ton in the all-important final. During the course of his innings, Sooryavanshi also became only the third Indian to score a hundred in the final of the U19 World Cup joining Unmukt Chand and Manjot Kalra in the tally.

He was eventually dismissed for 175 off 80 deliveries after being caught behind.

