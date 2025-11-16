UFC 322 is going to be held at New York City’s famous Madison Square Garden on November 15, 2025. The main event is going to be an exceptionally thrilling battle for the welterweight title, the current champion Jack Della Maddalena will face the up and coming lightweight star Islam Makhachev who is all set to take the risk of this fight to show he is the best. On the other hand, the co main event would also include flyweight champ Valentina Shevchenko squaring off against Zhang Weili in a title match that has already created a lot of buzz among the spectators. Different locations have different streaming services for all the aficionados wanting to witness each and every strike live.

UFC 322 Della Maddalena vs Islam Makhachev Live Streaming: When, Where And How To Watch Live In India

The main event that takes place in the U.S. will be broadcast on ESPN+ Pay Per View (PPV) starting at 10 PM ET. The fights that are on the preliminary card will be available on ESPNEWS, ESPN+, Disney+, and the ESPN App from 8 PM ET, and the early prelims will start at 6 PM ET on ESPN+ and UFC Fight Pass. People in other countries will also have options for instance, Sony LIV will be the provider of a live stream of UFC 322 in India from 8:30 AM. Europe fans might have to wait and rely on services like PureVPN to be able to watch US available ESPN+ streams.

UFC 322 Della Maddalena vs Islam Makhachev Live Streaming

It does not matter what kind of device (phone, tablet, or smart TV) you are using to watch, ESPN+ provides wide device support including Fire TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, Roku, etc, all in HD. In case you are not an ESPN+ subscriber then you have to purchase the Pay Per View (PPV) event to view the main card. Besides, UFC 322 with its loaded fight card and excellent streaming options assures enormous MMA action, which will be accessible to fans all around the world.

