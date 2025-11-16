During a press conference held after the match at the ATP Finals 2025 in Turin, the double Grand Slam winner from Mexico openly admitted that he was a bachelor.

Who Is Carlos Alcaraz’s Girlfriend? Tennis Star Breaks Silence at ATP Finals

When the ex Grand Slam champion, who is now a journalist, asked if the young star’s heart was ‘taken’, Alcaraz laughed and responded with a very clear and assertive remark, ‘No, I’m free. I’m free, I’m free, I’m free.’ Alcaraz’s reaction was immediately after a very solid first match victory that, besides his beautiful and calm manners, even the question that took him by surprise could not make him lose his charm, poise. He accepted right off the bat that the life of a professional tennis player is under the microscope and that every detail of it is being monitored closely and he has to deal with such a situation all the time. Alcaraz acknowledged that the public interest in his love life could be off the charts, mainly when seen from the social media side of things. ‘There is nothing real on there,’ he said, which was the subtle implication that the misleading and carefully curated images are just so ubiquitous on the internet.

Carlos Alcaraz and ATP Finals

Alcaraz is not dating anyone right now but he did not hesitate to say that he has to be moving from one city to another constantly which is the flip side of his success in professional tennis. Yet at the same time, he has been hinting that he craves a deep bond, which is why he is, come what may, always on the love and friendship side amidst all the fame and glamour.

