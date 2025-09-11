"Unai Emery persuaded me": Jadon Sancho on joining Aston Villa

London [UK], September 11 (ANI): With the Premier League 2025-26 season resuming after an international break, Aston Villa’s new signing Jadon Sancho spoke about the confidence and vision that the manager Unai Emery shared with him, which inspired his move to the club.

Earlier this month, Sanncho joined the English football club Aston Villa on a season-long loan from another English club, Manchester United.

Jadon Sancho shared what inspired his move to Aston Villa and his first impressions of manager Unai Emery.

“When I first spoke to the manager, he immediately gave me belief and confidence. He showed me his vision and goals for this season, and that really inspired me. He definitely persuaded me. I can’t wait to work under him,” Sancho told while speaking to JioHotstar.

Sancho’s difficulties at Manchester United reached a peak last September after a public dispute with manager Erik ten Hag.

Following this fallout, his opportunities at United became limited.

His only appearance for the club after the incident came in the Community Shield against Manchester City, where he entered as a late substitute and missed a penalty in the shootout.

Before joining Aston Villa, the English winger was with Premier League club Chelsea on loan, where he helped the side win the UEFA Europa Conference League title, where he scored against Real Betis in the final of the competition.

On his previous stints at Borussia Dortmund, Manchester United and Chelsea, the 25-year-old player said, “Having played for such huge clubs, I feel ready to move into the peak years of my career. Hopefully, I can bring that experience to Villa. I just can’t wait to get started.” (ANI)

