UP Rudras withdraw from Hockey India League, cites financial sustainability

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: September 22, 2025 21:38:07 IST

New Delhi [India], September 22 (ANI): UP Rudras have announced their decision to withdraw from the Hockey India League due to financial sustainability. The franchise emphasised that the move, although challenging, does not diminish its commitment to the sport or its community.

The decision from Rudras comes just days before the scheduled players’ mini-auction ahead of HIL’s second season. In the previous edition, the franchise was coached by Dutch legend Paul van Ass, possessing several top Indian and international players, including India vice-captain Hardik Singh, two-time Olympic medalist Lalit Upadhyay, Sam Ward of England, Belgium’s Tanguy Cosyns and Lars Balk of the Netherlands.

“This was not an easy call. We value what the league has brought to Indian hockey, but sustainability challenges made continuation untenable. Our responsibility now is to direct resources where they can have the greatest long-term impact, grassroots development,” Team Director Cedric D’Souza said as quoted from a press release by the franchise.

Indian Hockey Team vice-captain and UP Rudras’ star player, Hardik, added perspective from the players and said, “Representing the Rudras in the Hockey India League has been an honour. Our fans have stood by us with unwavering loyalty. While this chapter closes, our dedication to hockey and to inspiring future athletes continues at the grassroots level.”

The Rudras emphasised that their focus going forward will be on building strong foundations for hockey in India, investing in structured programs at the school and community levels, implementing scouting and training initiatives to identify promising players early, and creating development platforms that bridge the gap between local talent and national recognition. By realigning resources, the franchise aims to ensure that hockey’s pipeline of talent remains strong and that opportunities are accessible to players outside the league spotlight.

Officials thanked the fans for their vocal support throughout and emphasised that the decision reflects strategic redirection, not retreat. Indian hockey stalwart, Upadhyay and UP stalwart, noted, “The league has played an important role, despite it coming to an end for us, our focus on developing the sport in Uttar Pradesh will continue. By channelling efforts into grassroots initiatives, we remain fully invested in Indian hockey’s future.” (ANI)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

Tags: financial-sustainabilityhardik-singhhockey-india-leagueIndian Hockeylalit-upadhyaypaul-van-assup-rudras

