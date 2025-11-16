Updated WTC 2025-27 Points Table: Australia On Top, India At 3rd Spot. Check Complete Standings

WTC 2025-27: India qualified for the final of the first and second editions of the World Test Championship and lost both. India secured third spot in the WTC 2025-27 points table with four wins from seven games. Australia still holds on to a comfortable lead at the top of the table, but their only series has been against the bottom-placed West Indies. With key series still to come, India will be looking to close the gap and make a strong push for a spot in the WTC Final.

Position Team Matches Won Lost Drawn No Result Deducted Points PCT (%) 1 Australia 3 3 0 0 0 0 36 100.00 2 Sri Lanka 2 1 0 1 0 0 16 66.67 3 India 7 4 2 1 0 0 52 61.90 4 South Africa 2 1 1 0 0 0 12 50.00 5 Pakistan 2 1 1 0 0 0 12 50.00 6 England 5 2 2 1 0 2 26 43.33 7 Bangladesh 2 0 1 1 0 0 4 16.67 8 West Indies 5 0 5 0 0 0 0 0.00 N/A New Zealand 0 – – – – – – –