Updated WTC 2025-27 Points Table: Australia On Top, India At 3rd Spot. Check Complete Standings

WTC 2025-27: India qualified for the final of the first and second editions of the World Test Championship and lost both. India secured third spot in the WTC 2025-27 points table with four wins from seven games. Australia still holds on to a comfortable lead at the top of the table, but their only series has been against the bottom-placed West Indies. With key series still to come, India will be looking to close the gap and make a strong push for a spot in the WTC Final.
|Position
|Team
|Matches
|Won
|Lost
|Drawn
|No Result
|Deducted
|Points
|PCT (%)
|1
|Australia
|3
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|36
|100.00
|2
|Sri Lanka
|2
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|16
|66.67
|3
|India
|7
|4
|2
|1
|0
|0
|52
|61.90
|4
|South Africa
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|12
|50.00
|5
|Pakistan
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|12
|50.00
|6
|England
|5
|2
|2
|1
|0
|2
|26
|43.33
|7
|Bangladesh
|2
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|4
|16.67
|8
|West Indies
|5
|0
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|N/A
|New Zealand
|0
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
