Home > Sports > Viktor Gyokeres To Make Debut In Derby Friendly?

Viktor Gyokeres To Make Debut In Derby Friendly?

Gyokeres is Arsenal's long awaited response to the No. 9 position's failure, as the team failed to produce a player with ten or more goals in the Premier League last season.

According to reports, Gyokeres picked Arsenal over Manchester United despite strong suitors because of Arteta's vision and style of play, even forgoing a percentage of his salary to do so.
According to reports, Gyokeres picked Arsenal over Manchester United despite strong suitors because of Arteta's vision and style of play, even forgoing a percentage of his salary to do so.

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Published: July 31, 2025 00:35:00 IST

Mikel Arteta, Arsenal manager, has revealed new signing Viktor Gyokeres may play his first game for the Gunners in the friendly against Tottenham Hotspur in Hong Kong on July  31, as long as he is healthy and Medically cleared. The Sweden international with the high transfer fee of £63.5 million, completed the signing last week and is now training with the squad after missing Sporting’s preseason to facilitate the transfer.

Manager’s comment on the debut

Arteta stated that Gyokeres has only completed a couple of training sessions thus far, but if the medial staff are happy he could be playing in the North London derby abroad. The striker has also signed a five year deal and is wearing the famous No. 14 shirt which has been touted for its Thierry Henry legacy, after scoring 39 goals in 33 league games last season Gyokeres will come to the club with a good resume as a consistent scorer. Gyokeres comes in as Arsenal’s long awaited answer to the failure of the No. 9 position with the club unable to provide a double figure goalscorer last season in the Premier League. After scoring 97 goals in 102 appearances for Sporting in 2 seasons, along with his performances being compared to Arsenal legends the expectations have to be high.

Arsenal Fans are excited

Teammates and fans alike are excited: William Saliba described Gyokeres as a “scary” prospect for opposing teams, and was feeling confident that he could help Arsenal push for the Premier League title. Footage from preseason training obtained in Hong Kong has already shown the striker score an incredible goal, curling the ball into the top corner with the outside of his foot, which went viral among fans’ communities. 

Despite heavy suitors from Manchester United, reportedly Gyokeres chose Arsenal for Arteta’s vision and style of play, going as far as sacrificing a portion of wage to make it happen. As Arsenal intensifies their title challenge, Arteta and fans will soon be able to see if Gyokeres can live up to the hype, perhaps even debuting in the biggest preseason match in Asia.

Also Read: Another Rivalry Brewing? Barcelona’s Lamine Yamal vs PSG’s Desire Doue Intensifies

Tags: ArsenalderbyFootball latest newstottenhamViktor Gyokeres

RELATED News

Barcelona vs FC Seoul: Team News, When And Where To Watch In India
Nelson Semedo Bids Farewell, Free Agent Exit Startles Wolves
Yokohama F Marinos 1–3 Liverpool: Florian Wirtz Breaks Anfield Duck With First Goal In Japan
Money Talks: One More Transfer And English Premier League Can Smash £3  Billion Transfer Barrier
Real Madrid’s Battle For Starting Left Back Position

LATEST NEWS

West Bank Violence: Illegal Israeli Settlers Cut Water and Electricity as Palestinians Face Eviction
Viktor Gyokeres To Make Debut In Derby Friendly?
From Priyanka Chopra to George Clooney: Famous Couples Proving Age Doesn’t Matter
Trump Team Freezes $108M in Duke University Research Funding Amid Racial Bias Inquiry
Trump Administration Announces Private Health‑Data Tracking System With Big Tech Partners
India Sees Minor Rise in Train Delays in 2025, RailYatri Cites Kumbh Mela Rush
U.S. GDP Surge 3% in Q2 But Experts Warn Against False Optimism
PM’s Absence From Rajya Sabha Despite Being In Parliament Is An Insult To The House: Mallikarjun Kharge
US Imposes Sanctions on Brazil’s Supreme Court Judge Over Jair Bolsonaro Case
UK Flights Disrupted by Major Air Traffic Control Technical Glitch – What We Know So Far
Viktor Gyokeres To Make Debut In Derby Friendly?

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Viktor Gyokeres To Make Debut In Derby Friendly?

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Viktor Gyokeres To Make Debut In Derby Friendly?
Viktor Gyokeres To Make Debut In Derby Friendly?
Viktor Gyokeres To Make Debut In Derby Friendly?
Viktor Gyokeres To Make Debut In Derby Friendly?

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?