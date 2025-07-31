Home > Sports > Another Rivalry Brewing? Barcelona’s Lamine Yamal vs PSG’s Desire Doue Intensifies

Lamine Yamal is a serious candidate for the 2025 Ballon d'Or, but the betting favouritism lies with PSG's Ousmane Dembele.

Doue's candidacy for the Ballon d'Or rests in part upon his performances in the Champions League, but many claim that Yamal's consistent excellence across La Liga and major competitions keeps him in the public spotlight.
Published By: Namrata Boruah
Published: July 31, 2025 00:19:00 IST

FC Barcelona’s rising star Lamine Yamal and PSG’s rising star Desire Doue are now firmly entrenched in one of football’s most interesting young player rivalries. Doue, just 19 years old and has already made headlines in football world for, when asked who is better, he said: “Definitely me!” He has kicked off the new season in jaw dropping style. He was also key to PSG’s remarkable UEFA Champions League final, where he scored two goals and registered an assist in a decisive 5-0 win against Inter Milan, which is the first win for PSG. This led to Doue winning the UEFA Young Player of the Season award who beating out Yamal.

What does the stats say?

In conjunction with Doue’s self belief, the analytics suggest Yamal is the leading candidate. According to analysis, despite Doue’s greater age, Yamal was superior to Doue according to nearly every key indicator this last season, with the exception of assists. Yamal, the Kopa Trophy winner in 2024, is now temporarily no longer eligible for the Golden Boy award. He is a serious candidate for the 2025 Ballon d’Or, but the betting favouritism lies with PSG’s Ousmane Dembele. Doue’s claim to the title is boosted by his Champions League campaign for PSG, however there is debate whether his claim to the title is strong enough to overcome Yamal’s consistent excellence and performance in La Liga and key competitions.

Beyond statistics and accolades, the rivalry represents the changing of the guard; while Yamal represents Barcelona’s youth revolution, Doue is leading the next wave for PSG. Some analysts have even begun to compare the players to icons Messi and Ronaldo, although most think it is too early for that. As the Ballon d’Or race heats up, Doue’s bravado adds an incendiary flavor to piquing debate: talent, trophy count, and bravado are all on the table. Whether Doué will live up to his claim is still untested, but one thing is clear: the next generation of soccer players is taking center stage.

Also Read: Barcelona vs FC Seoul: Team News, When And Where To Watch In India

