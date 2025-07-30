Home > Sports > Barcelona vs FC Seoul: Team News, When And Where To Watch In India

Barcelona vs FC Seoul: Team News, When And Where To Watch In India

In light of the intense heat and to make sure the players' fitness needs are satisfied, Flick will try to rotate the squads before the team's next match against FC Seoul.

Concerned about the depth of the squad, Flick made it clear that Ronald Araujo would not be going, stating that he will continue to play a significant part.
Published By: Namrata Boruah
Published: July 30, 2025 23:51:00 IST

Barcelona would face FC Seoul on 31st July at 4:30 PM (IST) at the Seoul World Cup Stadium, South Korea.

The Barcelona side registered a 3–1 win in the first Asian Tour friendly against Vissel Kobe; it’s now the turn of FC Seoul. Regarding the challenges, Flick spoke about South Korean extreme heat and confirmed that two squads would be used to control player load. Meanwhile, a boost in squad rotation came with Eric Garcia having returned to full training ahead of the fixture. Hence, as Barcelona heads towards challenges, Flick’s remarks underscore the ambition pragmatism axis: a fresh offensive spearheaded by Rashford and Yamal, pressured squad depth, and a tweak oriented by fitness and form set of tactics.

Hansi Flick on Rashford

Barcelona football manager Hansi Flick said on why he went after Marcus Rashford, praising the Englishman’s versatility and career long quality and potential to make an impact on the pitch at Camp Nou. Flick said he has followed Rashford “for many years… he has a lot of quality,” and sees him playing in a number of attacking roles ranging from a central striker role to being on the left wing.  

Team News

At 27, Rashford joined Barcelona on a season long loan from Manchester United, becoming the first Englishman to wear the Blaugrana since Gary Lineker. He will wear the iconic No. 14, a number of great significance for the club. Barcelona is paying his full reported wage of £325k/week, and there is a €30 million buy option attached to the deal. Flick also spoke on managing squad depth, saying that for some positions, they have even three players, which makes it a burden of sorts for him to choose, but he is satisfied with the overall quality of the group. However, talk of Ronald Araujo making an exit was shot down by Flick, who said the player is still important and has not asked to go. Lamine Yamal continues to be described highly by Flick, mentioning him as “exceptional” and a game winner last year. The youngster is anticipated to feature heavily once more.

When and where to watch?

The match would begin at 4:30 PM (IST) and would be available in Fancode for the viewers. 

U.S. GDP Surge 3% in Q2 But Experts Warn Against False Optimism
PM’s Absence From Rajya Sabha Despite Being In Parliament Is An Insult To The House: Mallikarjun Kharge
US Imposes Sanctions on Brazil’s Supreme Court Judge Over Jair Bolsonaro Case
UK Flights Disrupted by Major Air Traffic Control Technical Glitch – What We Know So Far
