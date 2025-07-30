Nelson Semedo Bids Farewell, Free Agent Exit Startles Wolves

Wolverhampton Wanderers will lose Nelson Semedo after he spent five successful years at Molineux. Through his Instagram announcement he declared that his experience at Wolves was an honor while promising to support the club forever.

Wolves acquired Semedo from Barcelona during September 2020 by paying a transfer fee estimated at £27.5 million. Throughout more than 180 appearances Semedo scored three times while assisting 11 goals. The player emerged as a team leader before becoming captain and he earned admiration from supporters and club personnel as well as his fellow players. Semedo refused to accept a four-year contract extension from Wolves following chairman Jeff Shi’s proposal.

Semedo is now a free agent

On June 30 2025 Semedo exited the club as a free agent. The player showed his appreciation to every individual at the club including the South Bank fans and the staff members and players. The supporters of the city and the club became very close to him according to his statement. His previous teammates reacted with immediate responses. Max Kilman and Toti Gomes described Semedo as a “legend” and how much he will be missed. Vitor Pereira, Wolves boss, confirmed later on that Semedo did tell the club of his intent to move on; hence there was no more speculation surrounding the player’s future.

Wolves now have the task of replacing a toothsome wing back, defensively air tight and an offensive threat. With the departure of Semedo, another potential target in Marc Pubill slipped through their fingers, and they now appear inputting into youth options like Ki Jana Hoever or perhaps an experienced hand in Vladimir Coufal.

As Semedo lands into a free agent and is evaluating his options-we do know rumours are rife with Turkish clubs such as Beşiktaş and Galatasaray fronting an interest his legacy at Wolves stays clear: a committed servant, an ever-steady leader, and a player for whom the fans will stand to this day.

Also Read: Yokohama F Marinos 1–3 Liverpool: Florian Wirtz Breaks Anfield Duck With First Goal In Japan