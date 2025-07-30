Home > Sports > Yokohama F Marinos 1–3 Liverpool: Florian Wirtz Breaks Anfield Duck With First Goal In Japan

Yokohama F Marinos 1–3 Liverpool: Florian Wirtz Breaks Anfield Duck With First Goal In Japan

With a triumph that mixes academy potential with costly new player additions, Liverpool wraps up their Asian tour.

The 19-year-old Wirtz scored his first goal while Slot continues to evaluate his teenage prospects before the season start.
The 19-year-old Wirtz scored his first goal while Slot continues to evaluate his teenage prospects before the season start.

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Published: July 30, 2025 22:53:11 IST

The 2025 Asian preseason tour ended with Liverpool scoring three goals against Yokohama F. Marinos  at Nissan Stadium on July 30 to secure their victory. The home team gained an unexpected advantage when Asahi Uenaka scored first in the second half but the Reds responded with new players and rising  stars to win the match.

Liverpool’s summer signing Florian Wirtz marked his debut with the team through his first  goal in the 62nd minute of play. The trip reached a significant milestone when Wirtz  took the ball to the net from a close shot after Salah and Jones led a fantastic team sequence. The audience detected some lack of polish in his exhibition match as he adapts to Merseyside  yet his 64 minute presence demonstrated promising aspects of his creative potential.

Player reviews  

16 year old Rio Ngumoha ended the game with a spectacular individual goal to show off Liverpool academy talent. Manager Arne Slot showed positive reactions toward his youth players’ performances while he recognized they need time to develop. The performance of young full back players along with experienced leadership from Salah and Van Dijk demonstrated that Liverpool’s main group of players continues to be crucial. New signing Hugo Ekitike started his first match but got replaced at halftime according to prearranged plans yet his performance showed potential. Liverpool controlled the ball for more than 70% of the match while creating numerous scoring opportunities throughout both halves but they failed to score from Gakpo and Szoboszlai’s early attempts during the first half.

A major earthquake triggered a tsunami warning early in the day yet officials deemed conditions safe which led to a packed stadium of 67,000 fans attending the match. Liverpool completes their Asian tour with a victory that combines academy potential with expensive new player acquisitions. 

Also Read: Money Talks: One More Transfer And English Premier League Can Smash £3  Billion Transfer Barrier

Tags: Florian wirtzLiverpoolPreseason FriendlyYokohama F Marinos vs Liverpool

RELATED News

Money Talks: One More Transfer And English Premier League Can Smash £3  Billion Transfer Barrier
Real Madrid’s Battle For Starting Left Back Position
Chris Woakes Nears 400, Mohammed Siraj Eyes 200: Two Cricketers On Cusp of Major Milestones
Why Is Hulk Hogan’s Daughter Brooke Hogan Not Part Of Late WWE Icon’s Will Worth $25 Million?
Banned, Retired, and Back: Brendan Taylor Makes Stunning Return To Zimbabwe National Team At 39

LATEST NEWS

T N Manoharan, Former IDBI Chairman And Padma Shri Awardee, Passes Away
Yokohama F Marinos 1–3 Liverpool: Florian Wirtz Breaks Anfield Duck With First Goal In Japan
Trade War: China Rejects US Threats of More Tariffs as “Coercion”
ICAI Signs Strategic MoUs With IVCA And NSE IX To Strengthen Financial Markets Ecosystem
CM YUVA Scheme Turning Job Seekers Into Job Creators: CM Yogi
Man Jumped Into Yamuna After Quarrel With Wife, Saved By Patrolling Team
Cornering China? Critical Minerals in Focus as Quad Leaders Plan To Reduce Dependence on Beijing
SGX Nifty Drops After US Imposes 25% Tariff On India; Indian Markets Expected To React Sharply Tomorrow
CM Patel To Attend Screening Of Film Showcasing Success Of Gujarat’s ‘104’ Health Helpline
Gujarat Hosts Forum On India-UK Comprehensive Economic, Trade Agreement
Yokohama F Marinos 1–3 Liverpool: Florian Wirtz Breaks Anfield Duck With First Goal In Japan

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Yokohama F Marinos 1–3 Liverpool: Florian Wirtz Breaks Anfield Duck With First Goal In Japan

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Yokohama F Marinos 1–3 Liverpool: Florian Wirtz Breaks Anfield Duck With First Goal In Japan
Yokohama F Marinos 1–3 Liverpool: Florian Wirtz Breaks Anfield Duck With First Goal In Japan
Yokohama F Marinos 1–3 Liverpool: Florian Wirtz Breaks Anfield Duck With First Goal In Japan
Yokohama F Marinos 1–3 Liverpool: Florian Wirtz Breaks Anfield Duck With First Goal In Japan

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?