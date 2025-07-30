The 2025 Asian preseason tour ended with Liverpool scoring three goals against Yokohama F. Marinos at Nissan Stadium on July 30 to secure their victory. The home team gained an unexpected advantage when Asahi Uenaka scored first in the second half but the Reds responded with new players and rising stars to win the match.

Liverpool’s summer signing Florian Wirtz marked his debut with the team through his first goal in the 62nd minute of play. The trip reached a significant milestone when Wirtz took the ball to the net from a close shot after Salah and Jones led a fantastic team sequence. The audience detected some lack of polish in his exhibition match as he adapts to Merseyside yet his 64 minute presence demonstrated promising aspects of his creative potential.

Player reviews

16 year old Rio Ngumoha ended the game with a spectacular individual goal to show off Liverpool academy talent. Manager Arne Slot showed positive reactions toward his youth players’ performances while he recognized they need time to develop. The performance of young full back players along with experienced leadership from Salah and Van Dijk demonstrated that Liverpool’s main group of players continues to be crucial. New signing Hugo Ekitike started his first match but got replaced at halftime according to prearranged plans yet his performance showed potential. Liverpool controlled the ball for more than 70% of the match while creating numerous scoring opportunities throughout both halves but they failed to score from Gakpo and Szoboszlai’s early attempts during the first half.

A major earthquake triggered a tsunami warning early in the day yet officials deemed conditions safe which led to a packed stadium of 67,000 fans attending the match. Liverpool completes their Asian tour with a victory that combines academy potential with expensive new player acquisitions.

