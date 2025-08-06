LIVE TV
Home > Sports > Vince McMahon Breaks Silence to Honor Hulk Hogan at Private Memorial

Vince McMahon made a rare public appearance at Hulk Hogan’s memorial on August 5, delivering a heartfelt eulogy and leading a final standing ovation. Wrestling legends and family paid tribute, while Hogan’s daughter Brooke honored him privately at his favorite beach. Hogan passed away on July 24 due to cardiac arrest.

Published By: Karan Singh Rathod
Published: August 6, 2025 21:00:51 IST

The wrestling world gathered to bid farewell to legendary icon Hulk Hogan, who passed away unexpectedly on July 24, 2025. A private memorial service was held on August 5 in Clearwater, Florida, where former WWE Chairman Vince McMahon made a rare public appearance to pay tribute.

McMahon’s Emotional Eulogy Celebrates Hulkamania

Vince McMahon delivered a heartfelt eulogy, capping off the service with a standing ovation for one of WWE’s greatest superstars. Known for shaping Hogan’s career and the rise of Hulkamania, McMahon’s presence was deeply meaningful, especially since he has remained out of the public eye following his WWE departure. Family members Stephanie, Shane, and Linda McMahon also attended alongside wrestling legends such as Triple H, Ric Flair, Paul Wight, Adam Copeland, and Rob Van Dam.

Wrestling Stars and Family Pay Respects

The memorial saw a gathering of Hogan’s peers, friends, and family, honoring his immense impact on the wrestling industry. The atmosphere was filled with love and remembrance as stories of his career and legacy were shared. Yet, despite the crowd, one key figure was absent, Hogan’s daughter Brooke.

Brooke Hogan Chooses Private Goodbye

Brooke Hogan chose to honor her father privately, taking her family to his favorite beach to celebrate his life. Sharing a poignant message on social media, she wrote, “Taking our babies to your favorite place today, the beach. We will be celebrating your life and all our good memories… Until we meet again, Daddy.” Reports also revealed Hogan was battling leukemia at the time of his passing, which shocked fans worldwide.

Hulk Hogan’s memorial marked the end of an era, but his legacy of Hulkamania will forever live on in the hearts of wrestling fans around the globe.

Tags: hulk hoganVince McMahonWWE

