Vince McMahon Pays Tribute to Hulk Hogan, Calls Him The ‘GOAT WWE Superstar’ Following His Passing

Hulk Hogan was very big star in wrestling. He died on Thursday. He was 71 years old. Many fans and wrestlers said they are sad because Hogan was very popular and loved by many. But Vince McMahon, who was WWE boss for a long time, helped Hogan become one of the most famous wrestlers ever.

Vince McMahon said some nice words about Hogan on social media. He said, “The world lost a treasure today. Hulk Hogan was the greatest WWE Superstar of ALL TIME, someone who was loved and admired around the world.” McMahon was one of the people who made Hogan huge star.

McMahon Says Hogan Was the Greatest WWE Superstar

McMahon talked about how Hogan was special. He said Hogan was not just wrestler but big star all over the world. “He was a trailblazer, the first performer who changed from being wrestling star into a global phenomenon,” McMahon said.

He also said, “His grit and unbridled thirst for success were unparalleled – and made him the consummate performer. He gave everything he had to the audience whom he appreciated, respected and loved.” This means Hogan worked very hard and loved his fans lot.

McMahon ended by sharing Hogan’s famous saying, “Train, take your vitamins and say your prayers.” He said, “Today, we pray for him.” Many people know this catchphrase because Hogan said it many times during his career.

McMahon and Hogan Had Many Problems

Even though Hogan and McMahon worked together for many years, their relationship was not always good. They had some fights and stopped talking for a time. Hogan even spoke against McMahon in a court case in the 1990s about steroids. After that, they had big break in their friendship.

Hogan left WWE and went to another wrestling company called WCW. There, he started famous group called nWo, which was very popular and changed wrestling lot. Hogan came back to WWE in 2002 after WCW closed.

Later, Hogan got banned from WWE because of some bad words he said long time ago. But after some time, he was allowed back to WWE.

Hogan Made WWE Very Popular

Hogan was biggest star in WWE during 1980s and 1990s. He helped make WrestleMania, WWE’s biggest show, very famous. Hogan’s popularity helped WWE become well-known around the world.

One of most famous moments was when Hogan fought Vince McMahon in street fight at WrestleMania XIX. Hogan won that match. This fight showed how important both Hogan and McMahon was in history of wrestling.

Hulk Hogan will always be remembered as legend who changed wrestling forever.

ALSO READ: What Really Happened to Hulk Hogan? Police Address Foul Play Rumors