Home > Sports > Vince McMahon Pays Tribute to Hulk Hogan, Calls Him The ‘GOAT WWE Superstar’ Following His Passing

Vince McMahon Pays Tribute to Hulk Hogan, Calls Him The ‘GOAT WWE Superstar’ Following His Passing

Hulk Hogan, the most famous WWE wrestler, died on Thursday at 71. Fans and wrestlers felt very sad. Vince McMahon, the ex-boss of WWE, said Hogan was the greatest WWE Superstar of all time. He said Hogan changed wrestling and became star all around world.

Vince McMahon Pays Tribute to Hulk Hogan, Calls Him the 'GOAT WWE Superstar' Following His Passing (Image Credit - X)
Vince McMahon Pays Tribute to Hulk Hogan, Calls Him the 'GOAT WWE Superstar' Following His Passing (Image Credit - X)

Published By: Ashish Rana
Published: July 25, 2025 03:22:55 IST

Hulk Hogan was very big star in wrestling. He died on Thursday. He was 71 years old. Many fans and wrestlers said they are sad because Hogan was very popular and loved by many. But Vince McMahon, who was WWE boss for a long time, helped Hogan become one of the most famous wrestlers ever.

Vince McMahon said some nice words about Hogan on social media. He said, “The world lost a treasure today. Hulk Hogan was the greatest WWE Superstar of ALL TIME, someone who was loved and admired around the world.” McMahon was one of the people who made Hogan huge star.

McMahon Says Hogan Was the Greatest WWE Superstar

McMahon talked about how Hogan was special. He said Hogan was not just wrestler but big star all over the world. “He was a trailblazer, the first performer who changed from being wrestling star into a global phenomenon,” McMahon said.

He also said, “His grit and unbridled thirst for success were unparalleled – and made him the consummate performer. He gave everything he had to the audience whom he appreciated, respected and loved.” This means Hogan worked very hard and loved his fans lot.

McMahon ended by sharing Hogan’s famous saying, “Train, take your vitamins and say your prayers.” He said, “Today, we pray for him.” Many people know this catchphrase because Hogan said it many times during his career.

McMahon and Hogan Had Many Problems

Even though Hogan and McMahon worked together for many years, their relationship was not always good. They had some fights and stopped talking for a time. Hogan even spoke against McMahon in a court case in the 1990s about steroids. After that, they had big break in their friendship.

Hogan left WWE and went to another wrestling company called WCW. There, he started famous group called nWo, which was very popular and changed wrestling lot. Hogan came back to WWE in 2002 after WCW closed.

Later, Hogan got banned from WWE because of some bad words he said long time ago. But after some time, he was allowed back to WWE.

Hogan Made WWE Very Popular

Hogan was biggest star in WWE during 1980s and 1990s. He helped make WrestleMania, WWE’s biggest show, very famous. Hogan’s popularity helped WWE become well-known around the world.

One of most famous moments was when Hogan fought Vince McMahon in street fight at WrestleMania XIX. Hogan won that match. This fight showed how important both Hogan and McMahon was in history of wrestling.

Hulk Hogan will always be remembered as legend who changed wrestling forever.

ALSO READ: What Really Happened to Hulk Hogan? Police Address Foul Play Rumors

Tags: hulk hoganhulk hogan deathVince McMahonWWE

RELATED News

Emma Raducanu Upsets Naomi Osaka, Advances To Quarterfinals at Mubadala Citi DC Open
Injured Rishabh Pant Breaks Record That MS Dhoni Held For Nearly Three Decades – Know What It Is
What Really Happened to Hulk Hogan? Police Address Foul Play Rumors
The Undertaker Pays Emotional Tribute To Former Foe Hulk Hogan After His Sudden Passing
WWE Legend Goldberg Opens Up About Gruesome Injury Sustained in Retirement Match at WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event

LATEST NEWS

Weather Update For July 25, 2025: Rain Intensity To Decrease From July 25, Heavy Rainfall Alert For Mumbai
Vince McMahon Pays Tribute to Hulk Hogan, Calls Him The ‘GOAT WWE Superstar’ Following His Passing
‘Do the Right Thing’: Donald Trump Publically Clashes With Fed Chair Powell Over…
Wordle Hint For July 25, 2025: How You Refer To The People Running Errands For Someone
Is Starlink Down After T-Mobile’s Launch? Here’s What Elon Musk Said
Dharmasthala Mass Burial Case: IPS Officer Soumyalatha Steps Down From The SIT Team
What Donald Trump Said About Hulk Hogan: ‘A Great Friend, MAGA All The Way…’
PM Modi Meets King Charles III, Discusses Collaboration On Promoting Ayurveda And Yoga
Beyond EVs: Elon Musk Warns of ‘Rough Quarter 2,’ Pivots Tesla’s Future to Humanoid Robots and AI
Anne Burrell’s Mysterious Death: What Toxicology Report Uncovered About Cause Of Death
Vince McMahon Pays Tribute to Hulk Hogan, Calls Him The ‘GOAT WWE Superstar’ Following His Passing

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Vince McMahon Pays Tribute to Hulk Hogan, Calls Him The ‘GOAT WWE Superstar’ Following His Passing

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Vince McMahon Pays Tribute to Hulk Hogan, Calls Him The ‘GOAT WWE Superstar’ Following His Passing
Vince McMahon Pays Tribute to Hulk Hogan, Calls Him The ‘GOAT WWE Superstar’ Following His Passing
Vince McMahon Pays Tribute to Hulk Hogan, Calls Him The ‘GOAT WWE Superstar’ Following His Passing
Vince McMahon Pays Tribute to Hulk Hogan, Calls Him The ‘GOAT WWE Superstar’ Following His Passing

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?