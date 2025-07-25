What Really Happened to Hulk Hogan? Police Address Foul Play Rumors

The wrestling world was left in total shock on Thursday morning after hearing that WWE icon Hulk Hogan had passed away. The 71-year-old legend died suddenly, and many fans began wondering what truly happened behind the scenes.

No Foul Play in Hulk Hogan’s Death, Say Police

Authorities moved quickly to calm down rumors. The Clearwater Police Department confirmed in a public statement that Hogan was taken to the hospital after suffering cardiac arrest. He was pronounced dead shortly after arrival.

“Clearwater Fire Department and Clearwater Police Department personnel responded to a medical call at 9:51 a.m. today in the 1000 block of Eldorado Avenue on Clearwater Beach. The nature of the call was for a cardiac arrest. A 71-year-old resident, Terry Bollea, also known as Hulk Hogan, was treated by Clearwater Fire & Rescue crews before being taken by Sunstar to Morton Plant Hospital, where he was pronounced deceased,” police posted on Facebook.

Hogan’s Health and Business Plans Before Death

Although Hulk Hogan had faced some health issues lately, those close to him didn’t expect anything serious. In fact, he was still active and involved in future business discussions just days before his sudden passing.

People near him were not noticing any major health red flags. That made his passing even more heartbreaking and confusing for fans and friends across the world.

Police Rule Out Foul Play in Hogan’s Final Moments

Despite the unexpected nature of his death, police officials ruled out any suspicious activity. They clearly stated there was no evidence pointing to foul play, stopping the rumors that were spreading online.

“There were no signs of foul play or suspicious activity,” Burnside told reporters on Thursday afternoon, according to ESPN.

Maj. Nate Burnside also added that everything about the scene lined up with what they would expect in such medical situations.

Tributes Pour In for Wrestling Legend Hulk Hogan

As the news went around, lot of wrestling stars and fans from all over world started posting how they felt. The Undertaker, Triple H, Ric Flair and also Vince McMahon wrote some emotional messages about their moments with the wrestling legend.

WWE said in a statement, “WWE is saddened to learn WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan has passed away. One of pop culture’s most recognizable figures, Hogan helped WWE achieve global recognition in the 1980s. WWE extends its condolences to Hogan’s family, friends, and fans.”

WWE Universe will always remember Hulk Hogan for his power, his style, and the strong memory he leaved behind.

