The Undertaker Pays Emotional Tribute To Former Foe Hulk Hogan After His Sudden Passing

The wrestling world is very sad after hearing the news that WWE legend Hulk Hogan has passed away. He died on Thursday at the age of 71.

Hulk Hogan’s Death Shocked WWE Fans

Hogan’s family told US Weekly the news was true. As per TMZ, Hogan suffered cardiac arrest on Thursday morning. Soon after, many fans and wrestlers started posting tributes for him.

One of the most touching message came from The Undertaker. They had a long history together in WWE and faced each other few times.

“The wrestling world has lost a true legend,” the Undertaker, whose real name is Mark Calaway, wrote. “His contributions to our business are immeasurable and for that I am appreciative.”

“Thank you, Hulk Hogan,” he added.

The wrestling world has lost a true legend. His contributions to our business are immeasurable and for that I am appreciative. Thank you, Hulk Hogan. pic.twitter.com/aV4gdTcq4S — Undertaker (@undertaker) July 24, 2025

Hogan and Undertaker Had Big WWE Matches

Hulk Hogan and The Undertaker had few big matches in their careers. One of the most famous was in Survivor Series 1991, where Undertaker defeated Hogan to become WWF Champion for the first time.

That was a huge moment in WWE history. But later, Hogan said that Undertaker had hurt him in that match. Undertaker denied that in an ESPN interview.

Their Friendship Wasn’t So Close

Even if they worked together in WWE, they were not too close in real life. When Hogan came back in 2002, Undertaker said he wasn’t very friendly with him.

Undertaker also said on his podcast that he didn’t felt bad when Hogan got booed during his last WWE appearance this January. That shows they had some issues.

Still, Undertaker showed respect after Hogan passed away, which shows he respected what Hogan done for wrestling.

Hogan’s Legacy Will Stay Forever

Even if they didn’t had a strong bond, The Undertaker still gave a nice farewell to a fellow legend. His words were short but very meaningful.

Hulk Hogan’s death is big loss for all WWE fans. He helped wrestling grow all over the world. People will remember him for a very long time.

As soon as the news became official, tributes started coming in from all over. Wrestlers, fans, even people outside wrestling took a moment to remember Hogan. He wasn’t just a big star inside the ring. To a lot of people, he was a part of their lives growing up.

WWE said in a statement, “WWE is saddened to learn WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan has passed away. One of pop culture’s most recognizable figures, Hogan helped WWE achieve global recognition in the 1980s. WWE extends its condolences to Hogan’s family, friends, and fans.”

WWE is saddened to learn WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan has passed away. One of pop culture’s most recognizable figures, Hogan helped WWE achieve global recognition in the 1980s. WWE extends its condolences to Hogan’s family, friends, and fans. — WWE (@WWE) July 24, 2025

ALSO READ: Hulk Hogan Death: WWE Stars and Fans Pay Emotional Tribute To Wrestling Legend